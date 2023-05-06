Connor Matschiner

Eveleth-Gilbert senior and Mesabi East Area skier Connor Matschiner has been named the 2023 All-Iron Range Boys’ Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

 Mark Sauer

EVELETH—Four years ago, Eveleth-Gilbert senior Connor Matschiner had never even been on a pair of skis.

Fast forward to this past winter and Matschiner had qualified for his first ever state Nordic ski meet, finishing in 16th to cap off a strong winter season leading the Mesabi East Area Giants.

