VIRGINIA — Getting in one final game this season at the brand new U.S. Steel Gymnasium on the campus of Rock Ridge High School, the Wolverine girls’ basketball team ended their time at home in style, blazing by visiting Two Harbors to win 84-40 in a Section 7AA first round contest.

In the process, Rock Ridge senior Morgan Marks secured her 1,000th career point, eclipsing the milestone with her third three of the night to keep the Wolverines rolling.

