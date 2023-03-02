VIRGINIA — Getting in one final game this season at the brand new U.S. Steel Gymnasium on the campus of Rock Ridge High School, the Wolverine girls’ basketball team ended their time at home in style, blazing by visiting Two Harbors to win 84-40 in a Section 7AA first round contest.
In the process, Rock Ridge senior Morgan Marks secured her 1,000th career point, eclipsing the milestone with her third three of the night to keep the Wolverines rolling.
The win sends Rock Ridge into Saturday’s Section 7AA quarterfinals in Hermantown where they’ll take on third-seeded Crosby-Ironton.
After Anna Westby hit one of two free throws to start the contest for Rock Ridge, it was Marks who got started with the long range bombs, giving Rock Ridge a 4-0 lead before the Wolverines extended that lead with a three from Emma Lamppa followed by a basket in the paint from Westby.
Two Harbors got on the board with a free throw from Karly Holm, but a Lexi Lamppa jumper followed by an Emma Lamppa steal and layup extended the gap to 12, 13-1. Holm scored the next five for the Agates after a timeout but Rock Ridge didn’t miss a beat with Chance Colbert scoring on the drive and Emma Lamppa hitting a pair of free throws.
Holm responded with another three but Maija Lamppa knocked one down in response, 20-9. The Wolverines kept the momentum moving in the first half with five straight points from Westby followed by a drive and score from Maija Lamppa. Later, the same Lamppa knocked down another three before Marks scored on the drive and Lexi Lamppa knocked down a bucket in transition, 34-11.
Rock Ridge continued to run away in the first half, outscoring Two Harbors 13-5 over the final four minutes to go into the break up 47-16.
Last beating Two Harbors just two weeks prior at the soft opening of U.S. Steel Gymnasium, the Wolverines appeared ready to come out and play a more complete game the second time around and laid on the hurt early and often according to Wolverines head coach Byron Negen.
“Right from the beginning, the kids came out with some great ball pressure and we had that all night long. We wanted to know where [Holm] was at all times and giving help on her when we needed it. We did a much better job of making sure she wasn’t getting as many good looks or getting to the basket.
“On our end, we were much better with ball movement. We were able to get some easy ones on the inside and we did hit shots from outside which opened up the rest of the game.”
At the break, Maija Lamppa led for the Wolverines with 16. Holm had nine for Two Harbors.
Marks started the second half by inching closer to the 1,000 point benchmark, knocking down a three to put Rock Ridge up 50-16. Holm and Westby traded buckets and Rachel Bopp added a free throw to make it a 52-21 game.
Just three points from the milestone, Marks hit her mark just under two minutes into the second half, sinking her third three of the night to extend the Wolverine lead. Negen then took a timeout to recognize his senior.
“She’s just a great leader,” Negen said after the game. “She leads more by example than anything. She’s done a great job in the role that she plays for us. She can hit the three when the kids look for her. Sometimes it takes a while but when they do find her, she has the time to shoot it and she puts up a good shot. That’s her strength on this team. We need somebody to hit shots for us outside and she’s done that for us this year.”
The Wolverines continued to roll in the second half and eventually found themselves up 76-32 with nine minutes to play, sending the playoff opener into running time. By the end, they earned the 84-40 win.
Marks finished with 14 on her big night with Maija Lamppa tallying 19. Emma Lamppa had 17 and Westby finished with 13. Holm had 27 for Two Harbors.
Getting the first playoff game out of the way, Negen said it was clear to see that his squad was ready to play solid basketball to wave goodbye to their new court.
“I thought they reacted well when it came to being ready for the playoffs. I could tell at the beginning of the game that they were excited. I’m sure they were nervous but I’ll tell anyone that if you’re not nervous, you’re not an athlete. They did a nice job of not letting those nerves get the best of them. They were calm when they came out and it allowed us to play our basketball.”
Getting the chance to play once more at the new U.S. Steel Gymnasium, Negen said when the opportunity presented itself, the team couldn’t say no.
“It’s one more bonus for the kids to be excited about, especially our seniors. They were just excited to play here one more time. They love it, it’s a great building. The facilities are awesome. I think the younger players are excited about getting in here in the summer and starting things up again next year.
“It’ll have a different feel with the kids getting to go to school here as well. We’ve spent all year playing at the gym in Eveleth. It felt kind of mixed. A lot of girls played many years there and some only had the one year. Of course it’s hard to say goodbye to a place you spent so much time in but I think with how great these new facilities are, no one thought twice about getting another chance to play here.”
The win secured, Rock Ridge next faces off with No. 3 Crosby-Ironton on Saturday in a 7AA quarterfinal in Hermantown. If the No. 6 Wolverines hope to pull off the upset, they’ll need to try and control the pace of play and slow down freshman phenom Tori Oehrlein.
“They’ve got a freshman that’s scored over 2,000 points, averages 32 a game and about 15 rebounds. They’ve got some other good players too but she’s the key to their offense. That’s something we’ll have to work on in one day. We’ll watch some film and hopefully get ready to play our basketball. If we can do anything to control the pace of the game, that’s to our advantage.”
Rock Ridge and Crosby-Ironton are set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
TH 16 24 — 40
RR 47 37 — 84
Two Harbors: Karly Holm 27, Mya Poe-Johnson 3, Rachel Bopp 8, Madi Carlson 2; Three pointers: Holm 4, Poe-Johnson 1; Free throws: 11-23; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 8, Chance Colbert 2, Anna Westby 13, Maija Lamppa 19, Emma Lamppa 17, Alex Flannigan 3, Morgan Marks 14, Liz Fultz 2, Kendall Collie 4, Ava Dahl 2; Three pointers: Westby 1, M. Lamppa 4, E. Lamppa 3, Marks 4; Free throws: 12-15; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
No. 7 Mesabi East 55,
No. 10 International Falls 18
AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team put up one of their best defensive performances of the season on Thursday, cruising to a 55-18 win in a Section 7AA first round contest against International Falls.
Maija Hill led the Giants with 18 points. Alyssa Prophet added 15. Marta Forsline finished with 11. Lola Valenzuela led the Broncos with five points.
Seeing the strong defensive effort from his squad, Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said his team did a great job of limiting International Falls’ second-chance opportunities.
“I was happy with our defense,” Whiting said. “We really gave them just one shot and done for the most part all night long.”
On Hill’s solid night, Whiting said the junior took charge when the opportunity presented itself.
“She was going and being aggressive, playing hard to the basket. When she got the ball, she was putting it up and going up there with authority.”
Cruising in their playoff opener, Whiting said his team did plenty of things he’d hope to see this late in the season.
“We held our turnover total down which is something we’ve struggled with a little bit throughout the year. I was happy with that.”
Taking on No. 2 Proctor on Saturday in Hermantown, Whiting says keeping Hope Carlson and Chloe Carlson will be key for his squad if they want to pull off the upset.
Proctor and Mesabi East’s contest is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start at Hermantown High School.
IF 8 10 — 18
ME 31 24 — 55
International Falls: Sylvia Valenzuela 2, Gracie Swenson 4, Piper Tomczak 3, Lola Valenzuela 5, Gracie Bissonette 1; Three pointers: Tomczak 1, L. Valenzuela 1; Free throws: 6-17; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 18, Gianna Lay 3, Alyssa Prophet 15, Olivia Forsline 6, Paige Vandervort 2, Marta Forsline 11; Three pointers: Prophet 1, O. Forsline 2; Free throws: 4-9; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
