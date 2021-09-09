Lumberjacks chop Bears, 3-0

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team found themselves stuck in a rut Thursday night in their home matchup with Class 3A Cloquet.
Less than stellar serve receive along with some misplaced passing plagued the Golden Bears as they fell to a sweep from the Lumberjacks 3-0 (25-10, 25-23, 25-17).
Cloquet started things off with a pair of free points on the serve with sophomore Carly Johnson serving up two aces on the first two points of the contest. A tip at the net went in favor of E-G’s Brooke Thyen to get the Bears on the board and the two teams traded errors until it was knotted 3-3.
The Lumberjacks had little trouble from there in the first set, however, as the varied offensive attack from Ava Carlson, Breea Rasmussen and Alli Buytaert took over to help them create and expand a lead.
The Bears trailing 11-5, a block from Emily Kemp got the home cheering section pumped up, but Cloquet quickly expanded their lead to double digits thanks to Ava Carlson and Rasmussen, 17-7. The Lumberjacks quickly ended the set with the Bears gifting them three of the last four points on errors, 25-10.
Eveleth-Gilbert found their footing in the second set and prepared themselves for a battle. An ace from Thyen, a tip point at the net and a kill from Kemp gave the Bears an early 5-1 advantage.
Cloquet quickly settled in and closed the gap with points from Buytaert and Ava Carlson. Trailing 10-8, Cloquet’s Rasmussen began hitting crosscourt at the net, a tactic E-G struggled to defend. A Rasmussen block sandwiched between two of her kills put the ‘Jacks on top 11-10.
Trailing 14-12 now, the Bears got a needed kill from Kemp and an ace from Thyen to knot things up at 14.
The two teams tied again at 15 and then 16 before Rasmussen came through with another block and then a kill. Another point from Buytaert gave Cloquet the 19-16 lead, forcing a timeout from E-G coach Beth Bittmann.
Eveleth-Gilbert fought back to tie things with a kill from Kemp followed by a pair of hitting errors from the ‘Jackets but Buytaert and Rasmussen rattled off another three points to force a Bears timeout, 22-19.
The set wasn’t over quite yet as a tip at the net from Lauren Lautigar followed by a Thyen Kill helped tie things at 23, forcing Cloquet to take a timeout. An Eveleth-Gilbert hitting error after the timeout followed by a ‘Jacks tip ended the set 25-23 with Cloquet going up 2-0 in the match.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s struggles containing Rasmussen continued in the third set as they raced out to another early lead, 8-3. If the opportunity for a kill wasn’t there, Rasmussen opted for the tip which fell in her favor more often than not.
The Bears trailed throughout the third, coming as close as four at 18-14, but Cloquet proved to be too much in the end as they closed out the final set 25-17.
E-G head coach Beth Bittmann said her team looked strong in the second set but couldn’t keep up after the slow start in the first.
“I told the girls we need to work on our serve receive,” Bittmann said after the match. We didn’t serve receive well tonight and we didn’t pass well tonight. The positive was that, after we got our tail whipped in the first game, our girls didn’t roll over. They fought back in the second and third games.”
Struggling to contain Rasmussen’s crosscourt hitting on the outside, Bittmann commended the Lumberjacks senior for playing well off the E-G block.
“We had a double block on her all the time but our blockers are still working some things out. We have to work on closing it a bit better and setting it exactly where it needs to be. She was hitting us crosscourt and when we blocked that direction, she’d tip the other way.
“On the upside, Brooke [Thyen] did a great job blocking overall for us tonight. Every game she’s getting better and getting more blocks.”
Bittmann also commended middle hitter Emily Kemp as well as back row junior Kendra Rosati for solid games.
“Emily swung her arm well tonight. She’s our go-to. She had some really nice hits for us whenever we could get it to her. Kendra stepped up big for us as well. She got thrown into a starting spot and had never seen the varsity floor before tonight. She did a nice job for us passing in the back row.”
Ultimately, Bittmann says her squad needs to keep pounding away at serve receive as well as finding ways to turn things around before a set is lost.
“We got off to that slow start and it almost sets the tone for the entire match. When we don’t serve receive well, the girls can’t seem to get that out of their heads. We’ll need to work on it at practice so serve receive becomes automatic and they don’t have to think about it.”
Eveleth-Gilbert (3-1) will play host to North Woods on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.