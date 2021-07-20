Low seed not cause for concern for Hibbing

HIBBING — Hibbing American Legion baseball manager Adam Schafer thought his team might get a higher seed.
That didn’t happen for Post 222, but Schafer doesn’t mind where his team is sitting.
No. 7 seeded Hibbing begins the Substate 10 Tournament today, playing against No. 2 seeded West Duluth, beginning at 11 a.m. at Portage Park in Cohasset.
In the other first-round matchup, No. 3 seeded Hermantown takes on No. 6 seeded Pine City.
Post 222 has had success against both Hermantown and the Cubs this season, so that’s why Schafer believes his team got a decent draw for the first two rounds.
“The three teams I think are the best are Grand Rapids, Lakeview and Brainerd,” Schafer said. “They’re all on the same side of the bracket. This is a great opportunity to be 2-0 after the first day, but advancing into Thursday is the expectation.
“There’s a lot of good teams, so it will be a good test. We played these 16 games to see where we’re at, and how we stack up in our half of the bracket. It sets up well for us.”
Even though he would like to see his team 2-0 after the first day, Schafer knows his team will have to put it all out on the field to get that job done.
Post 222 is coming off a 10-3 win over Cloquet, so Schafer is hoping that carries over into the tournament.
“Hopefully, we gained some momentum and that it was a confidence boost for us,” Schafer said. “We thought we were going to be a higher seed than what we got, but we’re happy with the seeding.
“Our confidence is high, I would say.”
Some of that confidence comes from the way Hibbing has been pitching as of late.
With Brody Niskanen, Isaac Colbaugh, Bryce Warner and Logan Gietzen, Schafer has four solid starters to throw out on the mound. He also has Evan Radovich and Josh Kivela.
“We certainly have some pitching depth, which is helpful when you’re playing multiple games in a short time span,” Schafer said. “We’ve got some good veterans. They’ve been our mainstays as the starters.
“Those other two will pick up the relief duties, but we’ll rely on our four starters. They have to throw strikes and be as effective and efficient as possible.”
With that said, for his pitchers to be efficient, Post 222’s defense will have to rise to the occasion.
“That’s incredibly important at this time of the year,” Schafer said. ““That’s the thing we have to tighten up now. We can’t give extra outs. The pitch count comes into play now, so if we don’t pick it up, that will hurt our pitchers.
“We have to be efficient behind them. If we want to advance, we need to throw strikes, we can’t walk anyone and we can’t make errors. Good teams capitalize on those, and they don’t make the same kind of mistakes.”
Offensively, Hibbing has been scoring some runs lately.
“Scoring those 10 runs against Cloquet, that was good to see,” Schafer said. “That, along with the pitching, are the two areas we’ve been good at this summer. They’ve been confident at the plate, and we run the bases aggressively.
“They’ve played hard. Being a good offensive team has been the theme this year. We’re an aggressive offensive team.”
As far as West Duluth goes, Schafer said they’re similar to his team.
“They have the same pitching depth,” he said. “They’re not overpowering. They throw strikes, and they don’t make a ton of mistakes. We’re expecting a tight, competitive game.
“It may be No. 2 vs. No. 7 game, but we feel we’re better than a seventh seed. We feel good about this matchup, especially since we’ve had success against them.”
