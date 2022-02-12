Lokken’s hot shot carries Devils past Jaguars, 87-53

VIRGINIA — It’s been a big week at Virginia High School.
With the annual Snow Week festivities underway, the blue and white had quite a few home athletic events and a big dance at the end of the week.
Before the big dance on Friday night, the Blue Devils boys’ basketball team took on Hinckley-Finlayson on the first day of the North vs. South Classic.
The Blue Devils played some solid basketball as they coasted to an 87-53 win over the Jaguars.
“We had a good heart to heart earlier this week,” Virginia coach Derek Aho said. “I let them know where I stand and what I expect from them. They responded well to that”
The Blue Devils raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game. Noah Mitchell made a layup, Ryan Herberg hit a three-pointer, and Gavin Dahl made a layup of his own.
The Blue Devils turned it up on Defense and prevented the Jaguars from setting up any kind of offense.
Virginia then found a hot Zane Lokken on the floor. The sophomore hit two three-pointers to make it a 13-2 Blue Devils lead. Lokken stayed hot all night long and finished with seven made threes
Virginia continued to hit deep jumpers and extended their lead with Casey Aune nailing a three to make it a 21-4 Blue Devils lead.
“We were passing the ball around and hitting some big shots,” Aho said. “And we were playing some good defense.”
The Blue Devils continued to pour it on, leading 52-21 at the half.
Virginia then didn’t waste any time scoring in the second half. Mitchell made a pair of layups and Lokken stayed hot from the corner and hit two more threes to give the Blue Devils a 39-point lead.
The Jaguars tried to get back into the game but the Blue Devils defense was just too tough.
Lokken hit his final two three-pointers to end his night with 29 points. Mitchell closed out his night with 14 points while Gavin Dahl tossed in 12 points.
Overall, it was a very good night for the Blue Devils.
“They really came out with energy tonight and it showed on the court,” Aho said. “The Snow Week crowd was nice and it really pumped us up.”
The Blue Devils will be back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Eveleth-Gilbert
—
In the first game of the evening the Aitkin Gobblers raced out to a 45-20 lead at the half against International Falls and coasted to a 81-45 win.
In the second half of that contest, Broncos senior Jeff Tomczak scored his 1,000 career point and was subsequently recognized for his achievement.
HHS 21 32 — 53
VHS 52 35 — 87
Hinckley-Finlayson: Trey Visser 12, Sethe Olson 2, Lucas Kreft 5, Ashton Hosler 10, Levi Degerstrom 2, Jon Buchanan 17, Jordan Masterson 5; Three pointers: Visser 2, Hosler 2, Kreft 1; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: None;
Virginia: Zane Lokken 29, Gavin Dahl 12, Jalen Miskowitz 9, Casey Aune 6, Sam Carlson 2, Noah Mitchell 14, Ryan Herberg 4, Mason Collie 2, Max Williams 6, Aaron Spry 3; Three pointers: Lokken 7, Aune 2, Miskowitz 1, Herberg 1, Spry 1; Free throws: 3-7; Total fouls: 18 Fouled out: None;
