Lights out second half gives MI-B 75-67 win over Chisholm

CHISHOLM — Two young basketball teams faced off Friday night on Bob McDonald Court, with the Chisholm boys hosting Mountain Iron-Buhl.
While the Bluestreaks looked strong and capitalized on MI-B errors in the first half, it was lights out shooting from the Rangers in the second half as they came away with the win, 75-67.
Chisholm was paced by Jude Sundquist’s 32 points, but even he wasn’t enough for the MI-B duo of Nikolas Jesch and Asher Zubich. Jesch led for the Rangers with a team-high 28 points, while Zubich poured in 27 points — all of which came from three-point land.
Chisholm raced out to an early 11-4 lead, scoring often down low and close to the hoop. Sean Fleming got the scoring started with a two in the paint before Bryce Warner hit the open layup. Following Zubich’s first three of the night, Fleming answered with another short three.
After an MI-B free throw, Noah Sundquist hit a layup and was fouled in the process, grabbing the three point play. Fleming then kept the ‘Streaks moving with a jumper to make it 11-4.
MI-B answered back with a three from Jeffrey Kayfes and two in the paint from Mason Clines. Warner answered with a bucket on the drive but Zubich hit three No. 2 to cut the gap to one.
Chisholm quickly regained a healthy lead, outscoring the Rangers 12-5 over the next four minutes to go up 25-17. Jude Sundquist got his night started during the run accounting for six of the 10 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl had every opportunity to take a first half lead, but sloppy passes, slow defense and missing on high percentage shots aided the Chisholm cause.
Buckets from Clines, Josh Holmes, Zubich and Jesch kept the Rangers close but Jude Sundquist found answers to each bucket to put the ‘Streaks up 40-34 at the half. The Chisholm junior had 13 points in the first half while Zubich and Jesch had a dozen apiece for MI-B.
The game was flipped on its head in the second half, as Mountain Iron-Buhl found their defensive groove and, in turn, used that to fuel their long-range offensive game.
July Abernathy hit an open layup to increase the Chisholm lead to eight but three straight threes from Zubich put MI-B up one, 43-42. The Rangers had more to give, with Braxton Negen hitting his first three to increase the lead to four. Jude Sundquist hit a jumper to bring it back to two, but Negen fired off and made his second three to keep MI-B moving.
The ‘Streaks continued to look to Sundquist for answers, as free throws and offensive putbacks made it a one point game, 52-51.
The Rangers answered the call, with Jesch scoring the next seven MI-B points before Zubich put his squad up 11 with his eighth three of the night, 62-51.
Sundquist did not let up on offense, however, scoring the next eight points for Chisholm, but more long-range bombs from Jesch and Zubich helped put the game away. In the end, lights out shooting from MI-B took them to the finish line, downing Chisholm 75-67.
After the game, MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta noted that his team's turnaround in the second half was only possible due to the increased intensity they had defensively.
“We wouldn’t have stood a chance if we didn’t change that,” Buffetta said. “At halftime, we told them we were giving up way too many easy buckets and we were giving up turnovers that turned into easy buckets for them.”
Once a few shots started to fall MI-B’s way, the Rangers were ready to not let up on defense.
“When we hit a couple shots in the second half, the guys wanted to pick up their intensity. I like seeing us commit to defense so I think this team can definitely have more success if they can figure that out.”
Chisholm head coach Jeremy Fleming said his squad looked like they ran out of gas in the second half when their original 1-2-2 zone defense fell apart. The ‘Streaks eventually switched to man-to-man, but the change came too late.
“Our [1-2-2] defense was giving us the lead in the first half and we stuck with it,” Fleming said. “I think our guys maybe ran out of steam there in the second half. Maybe we switched to man too late but with the amount of gas we had, I thought we did okay.”
The ‘Streaks heavily relied upon Sundquist’s 32 points, especially in the second half as he was the only Chisholm player to score more than four points in the final 18 minutes.
“He’s a warrior,” Fleming said. “He doesn’t slow down. He’ll battle all the way down till the last buzzer. It doesn’t matter what the game is looking like.”
For the Rangers, the two-pronged attack from Zubich and Jesch proved to be deadly as the pair finished with a combined 55 points. While the Rangers are young, Buffetta said it’s clear that his squad has options when it comes to scoring. The key to unlocking those options, however, is confidence.
“I think we have several guys on this team that can play. We’ve lacked some confidence this year and that’s why I think if we start on the defensive end first, we can build the team's confidence that way. We have enough guys who can put the ball in the basket that, if we learn to spread out and find the open person, we can have more games like this.”
As Zubich scored all 27 of his points from long-range, Buffetta says it was a team effort that got him all of those good looks.
“If he gets a good look, he can knock it down. The key is making those extra passes before we take our shots. I think our shooting percentage rises across the board when we do that, Asher included.”
Both teams have a tall task ahead of them in their next game with Mountain Iron-Buhl traveling to Northland today and Chisholm hosting the same team on Monday. Fleming knows their battle on Monday will be similar to what they just faced against Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“We have to slow them down. I know they’re fast and they like to shoot from the outside. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
For Buffetta and the Rangers, maintaining the intensity they had Friday will be necessary against the Eagles.
“It’s just effort. We’ve been saying attitude and effort. If we work hard and the effort is there, we give ourselves more chances to win games.”
MIB 34 41 — 75
CHS 40 27 — 67
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Noah Sundquist 9, Jude Sundquist 32, Bryce Warner 10, July Abernathy 2, Sean Fleming 10, Nathan Showalter 4; Three pointers: J. Sundquist 1, Warner 1; Free throws: 9-20; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm: Asher Zubich 27, Mason Clines 9, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Josh Holmes 2, Nikolas Jesch 28, Braxton Negen 6; Three pointers: Zubich 9, Kayfes 1, Jesch 5, Negen 2; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 44,
South Ridge 41
At Culver, a last-second three pointer from senior Jake Sickel gave Eveleth-Gilbert the win over South Ridge Friday night, 44-41.
Sickel finished with a team-high 24 as his buzzer beater gave the Bears the win while avoiding an extra overtime period. Will Bittmann added 17 for E-G.
The Panthers were led by Austin Josephson and Aaron Bennett with eight points each.”
Eveleth-Gilbert (11-3) will travel to Carlton on Tuesday.
EG 15 29 — 44
SR 23 18 — 41
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 2, Jake Sickel 24, Will Bittmann 17; Three pointers: Sickel 3, Bittmann 1; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
South Ridge: Noah Sertich 5, Zach Morse 4, Weston Stroschein 6, Jaxson Bennett 6, Austin Josephson 8, Aaron Bennett 8, Slayton Stroschein 4; Three pointers: J. Bennett 2, A. Bennett 2; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Virginia 57,
Greenway 52
At Coleraine, Mason Carlson poured in 25 points and Daniel Squires added 10 as the Blue Devils down Greenway, 57-52.
Westin Smith led the Raiders with 19 points (including five 3-pointers) and Grant Hansen dropped in 15 (including four 3-pointers).
The Devils also got eight points from Nick Peters, seven from Nick Peters and three each from Dylan Johnson, Jack Toman and Ethan Hanover.
Greenway added eight points from JJ Hall and Mathias MacKnight and two points from Holden Hron.
