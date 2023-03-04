HERMANTOWN — Facing off with three-seed Crosby-Ironton, the No. 6 Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team knew points would be hard to come by as they contended with a stout Rangers defense Saturday in their Section 7AA quarterfinal game in Hermantown.

While the Wolverines took it to C-I late and hung around by about six points for most of the game, a stretch of defensive lapses that lasted just over a minute spelt doom for Rock Ridge as they ultimately fell 62-47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments