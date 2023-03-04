HERMANTOWN — Facing off with three-seed Crosby-Ironton, the No. 6 Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team knew points would be hard to come by as they contended with a stout Rangers defense Saturday in their Section 7AA quarterfinal game in Hermantown.
While the Wolverines took it to C-I late and hung around by about six points for most of the game, a stretch of defensive lapses that lasted just over a minute spelt doom for Rock Ridge as they ultimately fell 62-47.
Working to get as many quality looks as they could early in the game, the Crosby-Ironton defense made finding any open shot a tall task for Rock Ridge. When the Wolverines did manage to find an open look, the shots simply weren’t falling as a cold spell from the floor allowed the Rangers to run ahead early.
C-I freshman and recent Class AA All-State selection Tori Oehrlein got her night started on the first possession, scoring in the paint to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. C-I doubled that with Josie Schaefer knocking down a shot of her own.
Rock Ridge sophomore Anna Westby drove for a layup and knocked it down after being fouled on the way up, cutting the deficit to one after she made the free throw. While the team’s traded empty possession, the Wolverines did plenty of work on defense to limit the Rangers chances. Offensively, however, solid looks just couldn’t materialize as the low-scoring first half wore on.
Margaret Silgen knocked down a three to move things along for C-I. Later, she hit one of two free throws before teammate Sammie Hachey hit one of her own, 9-3.
The Wolverines collected themselves for a short run. Aleksia Tollefson came in off the bench and immediately got a look down low for two. Westby found another open layup and took it, adding two more before Tollefson again scored in the paint to knot things up at nine.
As quickly as Rock Ridge flashed their best offensive stretch of the first half, the Rangers erased their work and then some, going off for 11 straight points to take command. Lucy Lewandowski hit an open layup before Oehrlein poured in four straight points, 15-9. Silgen hit one of two free throws before Oehrlein added another four, 20-9. The large run forced Wolverines head coach Byron Negen to take a timeout.
“Give credit to Crosby,” Negen said. “We knew going into it they were tough on defense. They were going to contest every shot. We needed to have some ball movement and we did eventually get some open looks but we couldn’t hit our shots. We had some runs of our own and hung in there, but we had to play their game and that’s where we struggled a bit.”
The two teams were even for the rest of the half with Maija Lamppa hitting two free throws and Westby hitting a bucket in the paint for Rock Ridge. Oehrlein and Silgen added a bucket each to end things as the first half came to a close with the Wolverines trailing 24-14.
The Wolverines spent the first eight minutes of the second half, weathering the storm that the Rangers brought in. Once senior Morgan Marks got hot from beyond the arc, however, Rock Ridge looked as if they could make a game of things.
With Oehrlein cold to start the half, Schaefer and Hannah Compton took over scoring duty for Crosby-Ironton. Marks nailed her first three to make it an eight-point game before Maija Lamppa scored on the drive, 26-20.
Schaefer and Compton quelled the threat with back-to-back threes that took the lead back to a dozen, but another three from Marks made sure Rock Ridge was never too far out of it.
Trailing by nine, a gutsy three-point play from Westby cut the deficit back down to six. Hachey and Westby traded scores before Westby got the Wolverine crowd back on their feet with a three of her own, forcing a timeout from the Rangers with 9:57 to play, 34-31.
Out of the break, Oehrlein got her first bucket of the second half but Marks responded immediately with her third and final three to make it a two-point game. Fouled twice in a row while shooting, Oehrlein sank three of four free throws but a three from Maija Lamppa kept things at two, 39-37.
Right on the cusp of tying or even taking the lead, Rock Ridge never quite got there as Oehrlein took over the game for Crosby-Ironton. She grabbed their next four points before Lexi Lamppa scored for the Wolverines. After a Hachey score, the Rangers took a timeout leading 45-39 with 4:05 to play.
After all of the effort it took to simply make it a one-possession game, Rock Ridge watched things slip away in the span of about 90 seconds. Oehrlein scored down low after cutting across the lane. The Rangers then took possession on the other end and Hachey grabbed a bucket in transition.
After Rock Ridge came up empty again, Oehrlein was fouled on the next C-I possession and sank both free throws, turning things into a 12-point game, 51-39. The Rangers were content with slowing things down from there, choosing their shots carefully and gladly burning time off the clock to limit any damage the Wolverines could do.
With under two minutes to play, Rock Ridge was forced to foul, hoping for some misses at the free throw line. But Crosby-Ironton went 8-10 from the charity stripe to end the contest as they eventually came away with the 62-47 win.
Oehrlein led all scorers with 27 points. Compton added 10 for the Rangers. Westby led for Rock Ridge with 17 while Maija Lamppa added 10 and Marks chipped in nine.
With that short stretch turning a close game into an uphill climb, Negen said after the game that his team never gave in despite the odds looking grim.
“[Crosby-Ironton] has a couple of playmakers that can compete at a high level. You saw in that stretch where we fell behind at the end that they just took over. We knew going into it that it was going to be a game of runs. You just have to brace for those moments and try to keep on competing. I thought we did compete well but they got too far ahead and there was nothing we could do with how much time was left.
“We battled back. We got it within two. Our girls competed and I’m very proud of them for that. They have nothing to hang their heads about.”
The loss marks the end of the first season of Rock Ridge girls’ basketball. Graduating four seniors in Marks, Tollefson, Allie Bittmann and Paige Maki, Negen commended the group of four for paving the way for future Wolverines.
“I don’t think I could ask for better seniors as far as being leaders and accepting the roles they were given. They helped these schools and communities come together. Every day I’m proud of them. It started in the summer with the weight room. They’re positive every practice and every game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our seniors. No matter what happens down the stretch, it started with them and that’s something they can remember.”
Looking to what lies ahead, Negen says those coming back to the program next year are already on the right path.
“I told them in the locker room that it starts now. Championship teams play from the end of the season until the next one. The good teams only play from November to March. I feel like our kids are dedicated and they’ll be ready to get in the gym and the weight room when they can and put in that time in the offseason. I truly believe we’ll do that. We’ll get back here and hopefully have some different results.”
Rock Ridge finishes the season with a record of 18-10.
