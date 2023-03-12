HERMANTOWN—The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team spent all of Saturday’s 7AA quarterfinal contest with Moose Lake/Willow River searching for the perfect stretch of lockdown defense.

Up 64-61 with a minute and a half to play, the third-seeded Wolverines finally got the stops they were looking for all day, closing out the final few possessions to come away with a 70-63 win over the Rebels.

