HERMANTOWN—The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team spent all of Saturday’s 7AA quarterfinal contest with Moose Lake/Willow River searching for the perfect stretch of lockdown defense.
Up 64-61 with a minute and a half to play, the third-seeded Wolverines finally got the stops they were looking for all day, closing out the final few possessions to come away with a 70-63 win over the Rebels.
The win sends Rock Ridge into Wednesday’s 7AA semifinals where they’ll take on No. 2 Esko.
Enduring a back-and-forth battle with the Rebels all night long, Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune commended his team for coming up big defensively in the game’s biggest moments.
“Defense obviously is huge, especially in the playoffs,” Aune said. “[Moose Lake/Willow River is] a very good team. They have multiple guys that can shoot, multiple guys that can drive and we just needed to be vocal and be ready to help on defense. Our guys got gritty those last few possessions and got us some big stops.
“It wasn’t the prettiest last two minutes but I give these guys credit for responding to the game situation and finishing it off.”
Both squads were knotted up early in the game with ties coming at two, four and 10 points each. Carter Mavec had Rock Ridge on the board first with an inbound play after the Rebels started the game with Nolan Nelson missing a pair of free throws. ML/WR would end up 4-15 at the charity stripe by night’s end.
Owen Loew knotted things up for the Rebels before Noah Mitchell got his night started for the Wolverines with his first basket in the paint. Nelson responded with one in the paint for himself and then scored after a defensive stop with a turn-around make.
Casey Aune gave Rock Ridge the lead back with his first of four threes on the night, but Adam Neumann and Nelson hit back-to-back buckets, 10-7 ML/WR.
Mavec knotted things up with a three of his own before Grant Hansen added two more for the Wolverines with a basket in transition. Neumann and Aune exchanged threes but Neumann grabbed another one to keep the Rebels on top. Hansen hit a runner to start a quick Rock Ridge run that put them up by five after Jalen Miskowitz scored on a rebound and putback with Mitchell slamming one home, 21-16.
Rock Ridge got their lead to as much as eight in the first half thanks to some work by Mitchell and juniors Zane Lokken and Max Williams, but some defensive miscues from Rock Ridge set them back as Moose Lake/Willow River ended the half on a 13-3 run to take the lead going into the break.
Watching his team slip defensively at the end of the first half, Aune did as much as he could to keep fresh legs flowing into the game in the second. But first, the Wolverines made up for the end of the first half with a nine-point run to start the second.
Mitchell scored on two straight possessions before Mavec dished one out to Hansen in transition for two more. Lokken then capped things off with a three that had the Wolverines rolling up seven, 42-35.
As quickly as they ran out in front, the Rebels pulled things back in, rattling off eight straight to retake the lead. Jimmy Walker scored on an open layup before Luke Dewey grabbed five straight points to knot things up. Nelson then hit one of two free throws to put ML/WR on top, 43-42.
With both sides going off on their own runs, the game returned to the back-and-forth affair it was in the first with just over 10 minutes left to play.
“We tried to keep the guys as fresh as we could in that second half,” Aune said. “We were guys in and out quickly because we wanted to keep the pace going as much as we could. Coming in and out, I thought the guys worked their tails off and did a great job of not losing focus.”
Mitchell and Lokken were locked in for Rock Ridge scoring in the paint and from outside, respectively, to keep the Wolverine offense moving. For the Rebels, Nelson, Dewey, Walker and Loew all hate makes that kept it a one score game with under four to play.
Down 57-56 after a make from Neumann, Rock Ridge pulled ahead for good with a three from Aune. Things looked to be in the clear for the Wolverines with Mavec knocking down another three and Hansen converting a steal into a layup, 64-57.
That wasn’t the case, however, as four straight points from Neumann forced a timeout from Aune with 1:25 to play. Needing just 85 more seconds of defensive work to secure the win, Rock Ridge got their act together after the timeout.
Loew nailed a pair of free throws for the Rebels to get them within one, but a bucket in the lane from Aune, two free throws from Mavec and two more from Mitchell to go with some key defensive stops at the end put them up 70-63.
The Rebels burned their last timeout with under 10 seconds to play. Rock Ridge grabbed one last steal and ran out the clock, securing the 70-63 win.
Four Wolverine players finished in double figures with Mitchell leading with 19. Aune added 14, Lokken 13 and Mavec 12. Nelson had 17 for the Rebels.
“We’ve been trying to share the ball all year long,” Aune said after the game. “We’ve got four guys that average between 11 and 12 points. We want to spread it out and make sure everybody on the court is a threat. We want to go from good shots to great shots. I’m happy with passing up good shots if we can get the great shot and we went through a spell in the second half where we weren’t doing that. I thought we got back into that in order to take the lead late.”
Rock Ridge could see their entire season come full circle on Wednesday as they take on second-seeded Esko. The Wolverines played their first ever game as a team against the Eskomos back on Dec. 2, a 93-76 loss against the now-ninth ranked team in the state. Aune says his team has only gotten better since then, but it’s almost certain that Esko has as well.
“We’ve improved immensely from that first game but so has Esko. We watched them play before us tonight and they’re a great team. We have to come ready especially for their physicality. They’re a big, strong team and they can shoot as well.
“We have some work to do but I’m happy with where we’re at and I wouldn’t want to go into battle with any other group of guys. It’s a great win for us. We’re happy but we have to get ready for Wednesday.”
MLWR 35 28—63
RR 33 37—70
Moose Lake/Willow River: Owen Loew 8, Luke Dewey 7, Nolan Nelson 17, Jimmy Walker 10, Adam Neumann 10; Three pointers: Loew 1, Dewey 1, Neumann 2; Free throws: 4-15; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Nelson.
Rock Ridge: Carter Mavec 12, Casey Aune 14, Zane Lokken 13, Max Williams 2, Noah Mitchell 19, Grant Hansen 8, Jalen Miskowitz 2; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Aune 4, Lokken 3; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
