Langlois stands out in senior soccer season

GRAND RAPIDS — While the pandemic has brought mostly negative experiences to high school athletes around the nation, it did provide Nic Langlois with memorable experiences during his senior year both on the pitch for the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team but also on the field for the Thunderhawk football team.
Not only was Langlois dominant on the pitch – he notched 12 goals and had six assists in 14 matches on the season – but he also had the unique opportunity to play another sport.
Langlois – who also is a hockey player and a track and field athlete – served as the kicker for the Section 8AAAA runner-up Grand Rapids High School football team. While he did not attempt a field goal during the season simply because of the potency of the Thunderhawk offense which preferred touchdowns, he did hit a high percentage of his extra point kicks. Grand Rapids football coach Greg Spahn said having Langlois on the sidelines gave his team an option if needed.
So, despite his involvement in two sports, Langlois has been named the All-Iron Range Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
Langlois said he is honored to have been named the area’s top player.
“It feels pretty good, definitely exciting,” said Langlois. “It was a weird season but I had a lot of fun with it. I really couldn’t have asked for more.”
Grand Rapids head coach Nick Koerbitz said Langlois scored only two goals as a junior but stepped up big his senior season.
“We knew there was a chance that he could absolutely explode this year with a ton of goals and that is exactly what he did,” Koerbitz said. “He was just so big and physical and he commanded so much attention from the other teams’ defense. He created so much space for himself but also for his teammates.
“Everyone benefitted from his play on the field and he was our senior captain too and meant a lot to us off the field as well.”
Langlois said everything came together for him very well this season. He said his physicality on the pitch helped his game.
“I definitely worked hard in the summer with all that free time, but it just clicked for me,” Langlois said. “I tried to win the 50/50 balls and just get the ball back whenever the ball was lost. Also, using your body as a way of shielding the ball is really important in the game of soccer.”
Langlois said football and soccer overlapped for only a week or two which gave him the chance to play on the football team.
“In a typical year I probably wouldn’t have been able to play both sports because I was a captain for soccer,” Langlois explained. “It was great; I have a lot of friends on the football team so it was fun to play with them. I always wanted to do that.”
Koerbitz said Langlois is a “super polite kid” and always respectful.
“He was a lot of fun to have around,” the coach said. “He has a great personality, he is always cheerful and a good teammate. In every way he is just an impressive kid. He has so many options that he has given himself through his hard work, not just in sports. He is such a great student and he has put in hard work and he is in a great spot where he can choose where he wants to go to college, what kind of school and if he wants to do sports or not.
“This hard work has put him in a really great spot.”
Langlois said he is considering playing soccer in college.
Following is the entire All-Iron Range Boys Soccer Team of the Year:
Nic Langlois, Grand Rapids; Rhys Cameron, Grand Rapids; Blake Henrichsen, Grand Rapids; Cam Fox, Grand Rapids; Chris Pederson, Grand Rapids; Payton Forer, Hibbing-Chisholm; Alex Chacich, Hibbing;-Chisholm; Kaden Haglin, Hibbing-Chisholm; Nathan Wangensteen, Hibbing-Chisholm; Andrew Torrel, Mesabi East Area; Gavin Benz, Mesabi East Area; Elijah Carlson, Mesabi East Area; and Sam Berlin, Mesabi East Area.
