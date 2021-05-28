Landwer signs on with Morris

EVELETH – Multi-sport athlete Maggie Landwer will be headed to the next level for the 2021-22 season.
Landwer, a Rock Ridge track and field standout, recently signed her national letter of intent to attend the University of Minnesota Morris and become a part of the Cougars track and field team.
“I got recruited last spring and I was a little skeptical at first because I didn’t think I’d be good enough to run college sports.’’
Landwer, an Eveleth-Gilbert senior, started thinking about it more and decided to go for it, both academically and athletically.
“They have got great academics. They have a great campus,’’ she said. “It feels a lot like home down there, so I thought I might as well go down there and try something new.’’
The Morris coaching staff also liked what Landwer had to offer.
“They liked that I had a lot of potential and the times and the jumps that I was showing them’’ from the last seven years in the sport. “They thought they could work with that and saw me as a necessary component to their track team,’’ said Landwer, who runs in the 4x100 meter relay, the 4x400 relay, the pole vault and the triple jump.
“Maggie deserves all of this,’’ said head Rock Ridge girls’ track coach Deanna Kerzie, who has coached Landwer since sixth grade. “She has never once not given her all throughout these seven years I’ve been with her.’’
Kerzie added that Landwer is extremely excited about going to Morris, especially since the coronavirus pandemic canceled track and field for the 2020 season.
“It was really devastating’’ to have the season canceled, Landwer said. “I thought we could make it to state. It kind of set us back a little bit, but I continued to train throughout the summer just in hopes of breaking the (school pole vault) record.’’ She added the drive from being recruited pushed her through the summer to do better and keep working.
Even without last season, Landwer was still recruited last spring.
The 18-year-old said her future coach was actually researching her results from previous years and “he liked what he saw. He saw the potential and he saw what I accomplished’’ before reaching out.
At Wednesday’s signing at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, Landwer was pretty excited to put pen to paper as her parents, coaches and teammates looked on.
“It felt like it was official. It felt like I was now part of the team,’’ said Landwer, who sent a signing page down to Morris previously. “But this one with the backdrop and the table and all my teammates, it really felt like I was now officially a Cougar.’’
“She’s such a team leader and such a wonderful young woman. She’s going to go far in life, she really is,’’ Kerzie said. “As a senior, she’s a dynamite starter and runs those corners like you can’t believe. She’s very much a role model for all of the girls.’’
Landwer has many good attributes as an athlete and will no doubt improve at the college level.
“She has speed. The bottom line is she’s going to get stronger,’’ Kerzie said. “I tell the young girls today, really, if you love track -- and Maggie loves track, try it in college. You have no idea where you’re going to go with this because you’re not done maturing, physically, mentally. You’re just not done yet.’’
In addition, “she’ll have her specialized training at college. They’ll get her to be much better than she is right now, but she has the base for everything. She has all the bases for her starts, for her pole vaulting. She has that solid base to carry her into college level.’’
Landwer, who plans to major in civil engineering, wants to focus more on the pole vault when she gets to Morris. She recently broke the school record at 9 feet and has her sights set on breaking it again.
Her speed plays a role in her pole vaulting success, even though it is a very technical event that requires excellent form. “The speed helps,’’ she said, “because you need momentum to get up and over the bar.’’
Landwer, who also competes in cross country, Nordic skiing, volleyball and girls’ basketball. The cross training helped her get stronger overall and specifically for track and field.
But what did it take to get to the level of being recruited for college athletics?
“I think it took a lot of motivation and support from my family (parents Cindy and Stace) and my coaches. Coach Kerzie has done a lot for me in the last seven years. She’s always pushed me to do better. I’m always driving to do my best for her, Landwer said. “Anywhere you go on the track you can always hear her.’’ … “She’s always cheering you on wherever she stands.’’
And while she’s a multi-sport athlete, track and field is No. 1 for Landwer.
“It is my favorite sport. I just love the competitiveness and the adrenaline rush when I get out there and I’m in the starting blocks. It just makes it more fun.’’
