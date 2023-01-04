VIRGINIA—A year ago as an eighth grader, Maija Lamppa watched twin sister Lexi capture the Section 7AA crown as both sisters made their way to their first ever state meet.
As a freshman, Maija had to lead the charge for the Wolverines after an offseason knee surgery took her sister out of commission for some time.
Maija took the spot of a top runner with ease, eventually winning this year’s 7AA title with the Wolverines taking second to advance to state as a team. Down at the big dance, the Wolverines had one of their best days of the year, taking seventh in the 16 team field with a team consisting of mostly underclassmen, with Lamppa leading the pack in 25th.
For her efforts this season, Lamppa has been named the 2022 All-Iron Range Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
After a 55th place finish at state the year before, Lamppa said she had a renewed focus for the sport coming into the new season.
“I knew I could compete at that high level,” Lamppa said. “I wanted to come in more focused this year and I wanted to train harder to make sure I could get better. We had a whole different training plan this year just to get us ready to go to state.”
That work started in the summer, but things were a bit different for Maija with Lexi unable to train after her procedure. For a pair of twins that do everything together, not working together for a time was a strange feeling.
“It was kind of hard. Normally we run together. I didn’t have her there to kind of push me but also she had to watch me run which she didn’t want to be doing either.”
Taking over that mantle as the Wolverines’ top runner, Lamppa said it took some getting used to.
“It was nerve racking at first, knowing that I was going to be the top runner because of something like that but I think it ended up working out fine.”
Comparing times from her two state meets, Lamppa dropped a minute year over year. Still, she didn’t run her best time at state and says that motivates her even further.
“I feel like there was this big expectation to drop time after the training we all did. At the Hibbing meet, I got a low 19 [minutes] so I was hoping for that at state. I gained a few seconds but it was OK. State isn’t like a regular meet.”
Even then, Lamppa still had a better experience at state this year. Getting to go with an entire team as opposed to just with her sister, she said the two trips couldn’t compare.
“Going with the team was just way better. It was a much different experience. The whole year, it felt like the team was more connected. It was way more fun as a whole season and that kind of helped motivate us too. It was a lot of fun with all of the team there.
“The best was that we could joke around before practice and we always had a good time. It was fun. We were really close. Next year we’ll all be in the same school that’ll only help us get closer I think.”
The Wolverines edged out fellow 7AA competitors Hibbing at state by just a few points. While the rivalry is only just beginning between the two sides, Lamppa says having another great team of athletes so close in proximity makes for exciting races.
“I feel like it just encourages us way more. We want to work harder because they’re so good too. They probably want to use this last state meet as motivation too. We were pretty shocked we beat them at the end but we all just ran pretty good that day and it worked out for us.”
With the Rock Ridge boys making it to state in both of their first two seasons and the girls now joining them in year two, Lamppa says the beginning of the Wolverines cross country program has been a wild ride.
“It’s kind of crazy to think about. Both Rock Ridge teams made it to state in the first two years. That’s crazy to me but it’s been really exciting and fun.”
But Lamppa’s season didn’t start with a bang. She posted a 22:30 in the season opening meet in Virginia, a far cry from what she knew she was capable of doing.
“I was pretty disappointed. I knew I could be way ahead of that but I just wasn’t yet. Coach [Chris Ismil] was telling me to just relax because it’s only the first meet of the year. You can’t be worried at that point.”
Lamppa says Ismil’s coaching has been a key part in the success of the team in recent years.
“Chris is very good at showing you what you can accomplish. He makes you believe how good you are even if we can’t see it right now.”
Lamppa plans to run track and field for the first time in the spring, joining many of her cross country teammates in the sport.
“Most of our team is already doing it so now I want to go and do it with them and get better. The training should help.”
Lamppa says there’s talk among the team of putting together a 4x800 relay team. She says she could also run the mile or two-mile.
But looking at cross country, she hopes for another great season in her sophomore year along with her sister and the rest of the Wolverines.
“My goal is to break 19 minutes. My PR right now is 19:14 so getting under 19 would be a good goal. My sister and I want to go 1-2 at sections next year. That’s another good goal but she probably wants to be number one.”
In addition to Lamppa, the 2022 All-Iron Range Boys’ Cross Country team consists of: Nora Stark, Lexi Lamppa, Miia Johnson, Brynley Heisel, Avah Kraushaar and Katelyn Torrel of Rock Ridge; Mileena Sullivan, Gianna Figueroa, Avery Kukowski, Jorie Anderson, Hannah Farnsworth, Jocelyn Strukel and Abigail Theien of Hibbing; Molly Brophy, Zoe Devine, Claire Blauch, Elsa Ellerbroek, Anna Dunn, Kiarstin Eaton and Phoebe Helms of Ely; Lola Champlin and Emma Williams of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Olivia Pascuzzi of Chisholm and Evelyn Brodeen of South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range.
