Maija Lamppa

Rock Ridge freshman Maija Lamppa has been named the 2022 All-Iron Range Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—A year ago as an eighth grader, Maija Lamppa watched twin sister Lexi capture the Section 7AA crown as both sisters made their way to their first ever state meet.

As a freshman, Maija had to lead the charge for the Wolverines after an offseason knee surgery took her sister out of commission for some time.

