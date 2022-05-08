Lamppa commits to Saints

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ golf team has shown they have plenty of top level talent. That talent was recognized once again on Friday with senior Maggie Lamppa signing on with the College of St. Scholastica to play golf for the Saints beginning next school year.
A leader for the Giants on the links and in the classroom, Lamppa was unsure if golf was going to be in her plans after high school. But once she learned more about CSS, the fit felt right.
“When I was looking at schools, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to play golf or not,” Lamppa said Friday at Mesabi East High School. “It was on my mind but, for me, academics always comes first even now in high school. I looked at UMD and a few other places but then I fell upon Scholastica.”
Lamppa, who plans on majoring in biochemistry, says CSS exceeded her expectations and things fell into place after she met with the golf coaches and team.
“They have good science programs and it just felt right after I talked with everyone there on the golf team. It’s not a replacement for my high school team, but it’s something I can build off of from what I’ve already done here.
The Giants top golfer since her seventh grade year, Lamppa had a breakout season in 2021, advancing to the state tournament with teammate and Bemidji State commit Izzy Depew. On her play on the course, Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams says not many can compare to Lamppa.
“It just shows from her scores and how she competes on the course,” Grams said. “A lot of girls look up to her. She’s a leader and a class act. A lot of kids think you can just pick up a club in March and end in June, but Maggie is one of those golfers that will play any chance she gets throughout the year and she will play 9-18 holes a day even outside of meets.”
Some of those chances include a trip to Missouri with her family where Lamppa golfed 36 holes a day in some instances.
“We always say that there’s contenders and pretenders,” Grams continued. “If you don’t put in the time and effort, you’re not going to make it. The reason why she’s so good and doing so much better is because she puts in the time and works on her game in every aspect.”
Placing a high value on her academic success, Lamppa says the Division III environment that St. Scholastica offers felt like the right move for her in terms of competition.
“Golf is a game,” the senior said. “It’s supposed to be fun. It’s competitive no matter where you go but knowing that Division III schools can offer that balance of academics and athletics is a big reason why I made the choice I did.”
While her scores continue to go lower year after year, Lamppa says it was the early years of high school golf that made her the most resilient.
“I started off as the No. 1 golfer for us in seventh grade and I was playing against a lot of girls I couldn’t compete with and consistently getting beat. But it was motivational almost for me. I had so many years in front of me to figure it out and get better and I think those girls that beat me and the teammates I’ve had and have now have gotten me to where I am today. They’ve all made it just a fun experience so I have to thank them for that.”
Lamppa says the game of golf has been a big part of her life, starting from when she was three or four years old with her dad and continuing on now with her younger sister Allie.
“My dad was a big part of that. Even if it wasn’t me golfing, he would take me to the course and drive the cart or let me tee off from 50 yards out. I grew a love for the game from there. It’s something I can do with him and my sister. It’s something we can do together forever.”
Looking at the rest of her senior season, Lamppa says capturing the ERC title and winning the Section 7AA tournament are high on her list of goals. Most importantly, however, she wants to make sure she’s having fun.
“We go out there every meet with high expectations for ourselves but I think we enjoy it the most when we’re having fun and motivating each other. We want that section championship and we want to win the ERC. As seniors, Izzy and I would love to go out with those wins. It would be a dream come true for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.