Ladies Legion Post 239 wrap up inaugural season

The Ladies American Legion Post 239 softball team concluded their inaugural season last week, falling just short of making it to the very first Minnesota American Legion Softball State Tournament.

With 25 teams making up the first year of American Legion Softball in Minnesota, Post 239 was drawn into a district with Grand Rapids and Bemidji, with the top team out of those three heading to state at the end of the season.

