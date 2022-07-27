Ladies Legion Post 239 wrap up inaugural season

The Ladies American Legion Post 239 softball team concluded their inaugural season last week, falling just short of making it to the very first Minnesota American Legion Softball State Tournament.
With 25 teams making up the first year of American Legion Softball in Minnesota, Post 239 was drawn into a district with Grand Rapids and Bemidji, with the top team out of those three heading to state at the end of the season.
Going through the regular season with a 4-0 record, Post 239 defeated both Grand Rapids and Bemidji twice throughout the season, giving them a bye into the district championship game. With Bemidji downing Grand Rapids in the earlier game, Post 14 stunned Post 239 in the championship game, picking up a 6-4 win to earn a berth at the state tournament.
Lydia Delich got the start in the circle for Post 239, but Bemidji found success early, hanging five runs on the star pitcher in the first inning. 239 looked to get back into things and got within two runs, but Bemidji never let go of that early lead and hung on for the win.
At the plate, Mattelyn Seppi led the way for Post 239 going 2-4. Delich, Kylie Marolt, Katie Johnson, Taylor Morley, Brooklyn Smith, Maggie Koskela and Emily Pontinen all collected hits for Post 239.
“We just couldn’t crawl back into it after the first,” Post 239 head coach Boyd Carlblom said. “We struggled in the first inning. Bemidji was hitting the ball well. We shut them down until late in the game after that but we just couldn’t get it going. We had the hits but we left a runner on second or third in three innings. We had baserunners but we couldn’t get the big hit. It hurt to lose that one.”
Despite falling short of their goal in the first year, Carlblom said that Post 239’s first season fielding a softball team, as well as the first year of Legion softball felt like a success, but there’s still plenty of room for the program to grow.
“High school softball has leagues set up around the state that a lot of communities already take part in,” Carlblom said. “Because of that, it’s going to take some time for Legion to grow. But we jumped in the first year and gave it a go and I think it’ll catch on after some time.”
Currently, the players on Post 239 simultaneously play for the Rock Ridge Thunder summer softball team in the Arrowhead Fastpitch League, which sees teams from about a dozen Iron Range communities come together on Monday night’s throughout June and July. While still in the beginning stages, Carlblom hopes that American Legion Softball can provide a more connective framework for teams across the state like American Legion Baseball does.
“There’s a lot of opportunities out there for women’s and girls’ softball. USSSA and ASA are big. There’s tournaments going on every weekend but those are limited in ways as well. Some tournaments limit game time to just 70 minutes. Our Arrowhead League games are 90 minutes. At least with Legion, we can play full seven-inning games and not worry about time constraints.”
Carlblom, who helps organize the Arrowhead League hopes to, along with Grand Rapids’ representative, convince the rest of the League to also become Legion members so teams can keep a weekly schedule with area opponents while also recording Legion results simultaneously.
“That’s going to be a conversation we have to have this coming spring. We may only get a handful of teams that agree to it and then those games will be Legion games. The thing we like about Legion is that it’s more like a real high school game with high school rules. I think the closer the girls can play to a real game, the better off they’ll be for it.”
There are some conflicts, however. The Arrowhead League has been known to bat the entire team. Meaning that if 15 players show up on a given night, all 15 will be in the lineup batting with regular substitutions being made out in the field. If the games are played under Legion rules, that limits teams to a regular nine-person lineup along with a flex or designated player position. Going from a more learning experience where everyone is given a chance to a more regulated type of game could turn some teams off from the idea.
“That will be one issue we’ll have to talk about when we bring it up to the other teams,” Carlblom said.
Serving as a softball representative to the Minnesota American Legion’s Board, Carlblom said he was honest with the Legion when talking about how long it will take for the League to catch on.
“I told them that it will be an uphill battle just because of all the opportunities girls have for softball already. It’s going to take probably 3-5 years for this thing to grow and catch on, but I do think it will catch on. I think once teams hear you can get a full seven-inning game in, they’ll come around.”
Carlblom also says currently, the makeup of Legion teams is mostly southwestern and western Minnesota and expects the more out-state areas to become involved as opposed to the metro area.
“I don’t think the Legion model is for everybody. Right now, the teams in it are all from the west side or southwestern part of the state. I think there’s definitely room for it to grow in our area in northeastern Minnesota and in northwestern Minnesota.”
One season in, Carlblom believes there’s something there for the softball community in Minnesota and hopes Post 239 and the players from the surrounding communities will continue to be a part of it.
“These girls had a really good season. Once it was over, you could tell they wished they could go further. If you’re wishing it wasn’t over, that means you’ll come back next year and I think our girls will be ready to do that.”
—
Below is a look at the regular season games from Post 239’s Legion schedule this season.
Post 239 13,
Grand Rapids 6
In their first game of the season, Post 239 downed Grand Rapids 13-6.
Lydia Delich got the win in the circle for her squad, striking out 13. She followed that up at the plate going 3-4 on the night.
Brooklyn Smith, Mattelyn Seppi, Kylie Marolt and Anna Beaudette all collected a pair of hits as well. Katie Johnson, Taylor Morley and Emily Pontinen all finished with one hit.
Post 239 8,
Grand Rapids 2
Taylor Morley grabbed a win in the pitcher’s circle for Post 239 in their second game with Grand Rapids, striking out eight batters in the 8-2 win.
At the plate, Mattelyn Seppi and Brooklyn Smith led the way with two hits each. Morley, Maggie Koskela and Ayla Troutwine all collected hits in the win.
Post 239 13,
Bemidji 2
In their first game with Bemidji, Post 239 cruised to a big 13-2 win with Lydia Delich coming away with another pitching win.
Delich struck out eight before going 2-3 at the plate. Leading the way hitting-wise, Taylor Morley and Brooklyn Smith both went 3-4 on the day. Maggie Koskela, Ayla Troutwine and Emily Pontinen all had two hits as well. Kylie Marolt, Ava Thompson and Lauren Lautigar all finished with one hit.
Post 239 7,
Bemidji 4
Post 239 finished out their regular season with a perfect record, downing Bemidji 7-4 in the second meeting between the two teams.
Taylor Morley picked up another win in the pitcher’s circle and finished with nine strikeouts on the night. Morley had the biggest night at the plate as well, going 3-3. Lydia Delich, Ava Thompson, Lauren Lautigar and Emily Pontinen all went 2-4 while Brooklyn Smith and Ayla Troutwine each picked up a hit.
