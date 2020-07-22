Koski races his way to first victory in new car

HIBBING — Keith Koski has been racing for 11 years, and he’s had some success in Pure Stocks, Super Stocks and B-Mods.
Now, Koski might be making a name for himself in A-Mods.
The Hibbing native ran wire-to-wire with Kelly Estey two weeks ago at the Hibbing Raceway, and the first-year Modified driver came away with his first victory in his new car.
Estey is someone Koski has admired ever since he set foot at the racetrack, so that victory had a lot more meaning than just the first one of his career.
“It was a lot of fun,” Koski said. “At the start, we had an issue, then a lot of cars got torn out. Someone got sent to the back, and I ended up next to Kelly in the front row.”
The veteran Estey used that to his advantage, with Koski running second.
“He got the jump on me, but it was fun running second to him,” Koski said. “I was reeling Kelly in, then I ended up passing him. I’ve been watching Kelly since I was in diapers. He’s a good front runner.
“It was fun to race against someone you’ve watched for the past 30 years.”
For Koski, getting to that point took a lot of blood, sweat and tears. Racing was in his blood as his father still races, and his grandfather, Rudy, was a racer.
He started his racing career in 2009 in a Pure Stock.
“I’m the third generation Koski to race,” he said. “I like the driving part of it, and all of the relationships you make. That’s how I met my wife. It’s all of the people you meet, and traveling to the different places during the summer.
“It’s a family-orientated sport. It was always something to do with my family.”
Koski raced that Pure Stock, with some success, until 2014, then he moved into a Super Stock in 2015.
He found out soon enough that racing in a Super Stock was a lot different than getting behind the wheel of a Pure Stock, but he did earn Rookie of the Year honors.
“That experience helped a little bit, but it was more learning the maintenance,” Koski said. “Back then, there wasn’t much you could do with a Pure Stock, but it has evolved since then.
“In the Super Stock, it was more making sure everything was tight and all of that fun stuff. It took awhile. There’s so many more adjustments on a Modified and Super Stock.”
Koski stayed in his Super Stock during the 2016 season, where he finished second in points in Grand Rapids, third in Proctor and fourth in Hibbing.
“It was a good year,” Koski said. “It was a lot more fun. I was learning more about the Super Stock set-up, and how critical everything is. My dad’s years of experience, that’s what helped me in the Super Stock.
“The knowledge that he had is what helped those two years.”
In 2017, Koski was elected to the board of directors at the raceway, so he shared the B-Mod with Andy Davey.
“I took a step back, then went back to college and made a career change,” Koski said.
In 2018, Koski took that entire year off, but he was the flagman at the Hibbing Raceway.
“Racing is a time-consuming sport, especially in Modified,” Koski said. “For 15 minutes of racing, you spend numerous days in the garage getting ready for that next race.”
Koski would return to the track in 2019 in his Modified, but he’d prefer to forget what happened that season.
“We did nothing but struggle,” Koski said. “I made a few mistakes throughout my rookie season. When I needed to fix something, I didn’t fix it correctly. It was frustrating.”
Koski said he rolled the car during the Labor Day Shootout, then he stripped it down and brought it to a chassis builder in Wisconsin.
That chassis builder made a few adjustments, then he brought to his brother’s house, In New Richmond, Wis., and they put the car together.
Koski could hardly wait to get that car back on the track, but COVID-19 delayed the start of the racing season in Minnesota.
He brought it to Superior, and that’s where he caught what was messed up. He made the adjustments, then won his first Modified race of his career.
Koski was looking forward to last week’s action in Hibbing, but the show was canceled due to the weather.
He went to Bemidji and took second last Sunday. Koski is hoping that momentum carries over to this weekend as well.
“Now that this thing is good, it was hard not to race,” Koski said. “Every night, I have to make sure the car is good. I have to take the measurements and make sure that everything is tight, that there’s no broken parts.
“You have to double and triple check the car. You can’t put yourself in bad situations. You don’t want to tear anything up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.