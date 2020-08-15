Klovstad to bank on her experience

VIRGINIA — Kerrie Klovstad was often compared to a fish because she spent so much time in the swimming pool growing up.
The attribute paid off recently as she was named the new Virginia head girls swimming coach.
Klovstad was excited to get the position and hopes she can help the girls make the transition smoothly as she takes over from longtime head coach Dan Boelk.
Klovstad, 43, has a lot to offer the Blue Devil swimmers with her experience dating back to her senior year in high school. For the last three years, she was the assistant coach in Eveleth-Gilbert with swimmers in grades 4-6. She also served as an assistant coach at the Mesabi East summer program the last 10 years.
What exactly does she feel is her best coaching attribute?
“I consider myself a technical coach’’ ... teaching the girls “to be more proficient in the strokes, to cause less injuries, (fine tune) turns and to make all-around swimmers. I’m hoping that I can get these kids to enjoy it and stick with it outside of high school.’’
While the biggest enemy is her swimmers against the clock, “I just want them to have passion for the sport and enthusiasm and be challenged to be the best that they can.’’
“I originally started competitive swimming in Ohio’’ in second grade. “I was always a fish. ... I always loved the water’’ since her mom put her in lessons at age 3.
It was her second-grade teacher that influenced her the most regarding swimming.
“She kind of inspired me to go into competition, not necessarily racing.’’
Klovstad remembers going to the school pool when she was little and being excited to see my teacher, who was the high school swimming coach in Ohio. “I thought that was the neatest thing’’ and her swimming career took off from there.
The Cleveland native said she “started teaching swim lessons when I was 13’’ and was also a lifeguard for several years. She also played soccer and swam competitively (the 200 butterfly was her specialty). However, she tore her Achilles tendon in soccer and wasn’t able to participate her senior year.
Her first coaching job came in her senior year, as well, when she filled in for 8 and under swim coach while she was out on maternity leave.
“That’s kind of where I got the coaching bug,’’ said Klovstad, who loved lining up the 4- to 6-year-olds to swim a 25-yarder. She called it “the cutest thing.’’
She eventually enlisted in the Army and served for 16 years. When she wasn’t on a mission or on patrol, she could always be found at a pool assisting where she could. She taught military drown proofing, as well.
Her husband, who grew up in Hoyt Lakes retired from the Army in 2001 and wanted to move back home after being gone for 20 years. She said, “OK, I’ve never been to Minnesota, let’s go1’’
“We came out (to the Range) and then 911 hit and I ended up being called back into the Army’’ for another 10 years.
As military police, she was able to come home a lot because her husband and five sons were in Hoyt Lakes. When stationed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, she was able to work four-day visits around her flights around the country “picking AWOL soldiers up.’’
With her last son now heading to basic training, Klovstad will be even more focused on the girls’ swim team, which begins practice on Monday morning.
That will include social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other safety precautions.
“The hardest thing will be keeping these kids six feet apart,’’ she said.
Klovstad plans to build on what was done in Mesabi East this summer for the Virginia girls.
Due to Minnesota State High School League guidelines, there will only be 11 dual meets this fall and no invitationals will be held. Also, there will only be 25 people in the whole pool area, including coaches, swimmers and managers. That will mean multiple practice sessions. Parents won’t be allowed to watch their kids either.
“It’s a little disappointing for the seniors,’’ Klovstad said, because it is currently unknown if there will be section or state swimming meets. She is hoping for some kind of tournament, “but everything’s changing day by day.’’
Klovstad’s team philosophy is that “you’re only as strong as your slowest swimmer.’’ With that in mind, she wants to focus on each athlete “getting time drops.’’
She’ll be relying on the team’s five seniors, who have already been helping her out. She believes they’ll play an important role in keeping the squad motivated, as well.
“I can’t do this without my seniors.’’
“Looking at last year’s roster, this Virginia team is a young team. Keeping them motivated and getting them the experience to build them up, to stay with it and get faster’’ will be vital. “I think the potential is there by looking at their stats from last year. This team will be a force to reckon with in a couple years. I’m really hoping that we can build it’’ and be able to compete with Hibbing and Mesabi East in the coming years.
Klovstad also plans to work with the area coaches, who she has already learned a lot from, and other coaching colleagues she has across the state.
“I have tons of friends that still swim. ... so it’s fun to get together with them and compare kids and techniques. I have access to coaches statewide.’’
