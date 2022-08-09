Kendall, Hedley compete as Legion State All-Stars

Post 239 baseball players John Kendall (left) and Dylan Hedley are shown at the 2022 Legion Prospect Series this past weekend.

 Submitted

BLOOMINGTON — Two area baseball players were honored recently, being named Minnesota American Legion State All-Stars.

John Kendall (OF/P) and Dylan Hedley (IF/P), both players for Post 239 during the summer, were two of the 60 players from across the state that came together this past weekend for a slate of games at the Legion Prospect Series in Bloomington.

