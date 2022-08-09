Kendall, Hedley compete as Legion State All-Stars

BLOOMINGTON — Two area baseball players were honored recently, being named Minnesota American Legion State All-Stars.
John Kendall (OF/P) and Dylan Hedley (IF/P), both players for Post 239 during the summer, were two of the 60 players from across the state that came together this past weekend for a slate of games at the Legion Prospect Series in Bloomington.
The Legion Prospect Series was created as an All-Star event to showcase next-level talent from all across the state of Minnesota. After Saturday’s slate of games were rained out, Kendall (Team White) and Hedley (Team Red) squared off in a game on Sunday.
Nominated to be all-stars by their head coach, Post 239 skipper Jamie Lindseth said both were deserving of being selected, especially considering the rarity of two players being named as all-stars from the same program.
“It’s quite an honor actually for these kids to be in that group of 60 from across the state,” Lindseth said Monday afternoon. “What’s impressive is that they’re not just good baseball players, but they’re good young men and good leaders everywhere in life. I can’t say enough positive things about either of them.
“As much as they’re different, they’re very similar in their approach. They’re very coachable, very eager to learn and very eager to get better. They are not happy with the status quo. They expect more out of themselves and are constantly working to take that next step in everything they do.”
On both players being selected after their nominations, Lindseth said the selection committee did their due diligence in vetting all nominated players.
“The committee did not take this lightly. I spent a lot of time with the committee chair. Our first phone call was over an hour and he knew about Hedley and the type of competitor that he was. We talked two more times and he learned more about Kendall.
“He asked me if I could only choose one and I told him that I simply couldn’t. They were both that deserving. He said it’s rare for two players to be selected from the same team but I felt very strongly that both of these guys belonged and I needed to follow through and try and give them this opportunity.”
Along with the slate of games, players selected to the event also attended a college panel breakfast where they got to learn more about the college recruiting process and the many different levels of post high school play available to the standouts.
“They talked about the recruiting process from junior colleges to NCAA and NAIA. There were a lot of college coaches around at the games too. Just having that is a good learning tool for the kids. Even if they don’t want to play ball after high school, they know that the options are there and what their resources are. That’s what I like to do as a coach. I feel like it’s my job to give them those opportunities.”
In the contest itself, Hedley pitched two and 1/3 innings (including an at bat to Kendall) while Kendall played nearly the entire contest in right field defensively before seeing some time on the mound near the end of the game. Team Red hung seven late in the contest to take the 8-0 decision over Team White.
“It’s a neat experience,” Lindseth said. “They’re both great ballplayers and they’re both so very deserving of that opportunity. The fact that they got to play against each other as well I’m sure made it even more special for them.”
As incoming seniors for the Rock Ridge High School baseball team next spring, Lindseth said the Prospect Series is only the beginning for the pair.
“I believe the base has been set for them to have a tremendous spring season. The way they work and the way they go at things, you can tell they leave it all on the field. I think it was exciting for them to be a part of that first Rock Ridge team this last spring and then continue to showcase what they could do in the summer. I think next year will be tremendous for them and I see a very bright, positive future for them.”
