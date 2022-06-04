NORTH BRANCH — Area athletes from Rock Ridge and Hibbing looked to have their best meets of the season on Saturday at the Section 7AA Championships at North Branch.
Top two finishers in each event were guaranteed a spot at next week’s state meet.
A pair of former 2021 state champions made strong cases for repeating on Saturday, with Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke and Hibbing’s Julia Gherardi both claiming a pair of first place finishes.
Stocke, the 2021 Class A 1600 champion, cruised to a win in the event with a time of 4:21.20, beating out runner-up Josh Knight of Proctor by over 20 seconds. Stocke also went on to win the 800 meter run, putting down a time of 1:55.87 to make it 2-2 on the day.
Last year’s Class AA pole vault state champion Julia Gherardi had little issue repeating as section champion, winning the event with a best vault of 12 feet, three inches. She was also the 100 meter dash winner, crossing first with a time of 13.12.
Hibbing’s Amari Manning and Rock Ridge’s Ava Fink joined Stocke and Gherardi in qualifying for multiple individual events. Manning took 2nd in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.56 before winning the long jump with a best leap of 19 feet, 8.25 inches. For Fink, it was a pair of runner-up finishes in two sprints, taking second behind Gherardi in the 100 (13.21) before later taking second in the 200 (27.26).
In the throwing events, Rock Ridge junior Sydney Fitzgerald continued her stellar season in the shot put, winning the Section 7AA crown with a best throw of 38 feet, one inch, beating out Cloquet’s Bella Harriman by just under seven inches (37-06.25).
Rock Ridge’s last qualifier on the girls side came in the form of eighth grader Nora Stark, who contended for a section title in the 1600 meter run. Stark and Chisago Lakes’ Kaia Osmundson separated themselves from the pack, but it was Osmundson who got the win with a time of 5:32.20. Stark finished second with a time of 5:33.72, earning herself a spot at state.
The Hibbing boys also added another runner-up finisher to their state lineup with Jacob Jensrud running to a second place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.33.
The Bluejacket girls advanced numerous relays to state as well, with the 4x100 meter relay team of Tara Hertling, Claire Rewertz, Brynn Babich and Gherardi taking first with a time of 51.91 The same quartet competed in the 4x200 relay, where they took second and advanced to state with a time of 1:48.70. Finally, Geli Stenson, Abigail Theien, Mileena Sladek and Gianna Figueroa teamed up in the 4x800 relay where the foursome ran to a second place finish with a time of 10:03.24.
All the above mentioned athletes earned spots at state, along with Hibbing’s Sladek and Rock Ridge’s Aaron Nelson, who both finished second in the 3200 meter run back on Wednesday.
Both teams had numerous close calls, with many athletes falling just short of a spot at state in third place. Third place finishes for the Rock Ridge boys include: Aaron Nelson, Connor Matschiner, Jared Delich and Jackson Kendall in the 4x800 meter relay (8:28.85) and Tristan Peterson, Kendall, Matschiner and Stocke in the 4x400 relay (3:36.38).
The Bluejacket boys picked up one third place finish in Dallas Swart in the 110 hurdles (16.69).
The Rock Ridge girls ended with one third place finish on the day with McKendrick Landwer, Jennie Krause, Anna Fink and Ava Fink taking the bronze in the 4x100 relay (52.42).
In the team competition, the Hibbing girls took third with 94 points. Rock Ridge was seventh at 60. For the boys, Hibbing and Rock Ridge tied for fifth place with 90 points each. Cloquet and Grand Rapids won the girls and boys team titles, respectively.
Prelims for the Class AA State Meet are set for Friday at 9 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Finals are set for Saturday at 9 a.m.
Girls team results: 1, Cloquet, 176; 2, North Branch, 151; 3, Hibbing, 94; 4, Chisago Lakes, 91; 5, Hermantown, 77; 6, Pine City, 71.5; 7, Rock Ridge, 60; 8T, Mora, 58; 8T, Proctor, 58; 10, Grand Rapids, 52; 11, Duluth Denfeld, 23.5.
Girls individual results, Saturday (top two to state)
4x800 meter relay: 1, Cloquet, 10:02.74; 2, Hibbing (Geli Stenson, Abigail Theien, Mileena Sladek, Gianna Figueroa), 10:03.24.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Olivia Jameson, Cloq, 15.7;1 2, Elise Harriman, Herm, 16.51.
100 meter dash: 1, Julia Gherardi, Hib, 12.92; 2, Ava Fink, RR, 13.12.
4x200 meter relay: 1, North Branch, 1:47.48; 2, Hibbing (Tara Hertling, Claire Rewertz, Brynn Babich, Gherardi), 1:48.70; 9, Rock Ridge (Abigail Sather, Cassy Maus, Kayden Maturi, Ashley Dahl), 1:57.62.
1600 meter run: 1, Kaia Osmundson, CL, 5:32.20; 2, Nora Stark, RR, 5:33.72; 5, Jocelyn Strukel, Hib, 5:47.06; 13, Jorie Anderson, Hib, 6:05.49; 17, Audra Murden, Hib, 6:18.35; 21, Brynley Heisel, RR, 6:36.80; 23, Elizabeth Smith, RR, 6:51.59.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Hibbing (Hertling, Rewertz, Andrea Petroske, Babich), 51.91; 3, Rock Ridge (McKendrick Landwer, Anna Fink, Jennie Krause, Av. Fink), 52.42.
400 meter dash: 1, Lydia Stone, Cloq, 1:01.83; 2, Liv Birkeland, Herm, 1:03.12; 7, Theien, Hib, 1:05.31.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Ava Bringgold, CL, 48.09; 2, Ella Kuhlman, NB, 48.20.
800 meter run: 1, Claire Niksich, Herm, 2:30.38; 2, Erin Soup Loeb, Cloq, 2:30.79; 8, Geli Stenson, Hib, 2:35.17; 11, Stark, RR, 2:36.56; 12, Katelyn Torrel, RR, 2:41.80.
200 meter dash: 1, Sophia Thorsen, NB, 26.91; 2, Av. Fink, RR, 27.26.
4x400 meter relay: 1, North Branch, 4:10.19; 2, Chisago Lakes, 4:13.86; 3, Hibbing (Theien, Hertling, Babich, Gianna Figueroa), 4:17.80; 10, Rock Ridge (Addison Youngren, Hannah Weston, Jillian Zeidler, Abby Crum), 4:50.39.
Pole vault: 1, Gherardi, Hib, 12-03; 2, Ella Dick, NB, 10-02.
Triple jump: 1, Olivia Jameson, Cloq, 34-11.50; 2, Asaysha Olson, NB, 34-07.75; 9, Tara Hertling, Hib, 31-01; 13, Anna Fink, RR, 30-04.50; 16, Ella Lamppa, RR, 29-10.75; 18, Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 29-07.
Shot put: 1, Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 38-01; 2, Bella Harriman, Cloq, 37-06.25; 16, Isabelle Walto, Hib, 29-00; 21, Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 27-01.25; 23, Landwer, RR, 25-07.75; 24, Reese Aune, Hib, 25-03.25; 26, Chloe Wojciehowski, Hib, 24-02.25;
Boys team results: 1, Grand Rapids, 150; 2, Cloquet, 116; 3, Proctor, 110; 4, North Branch, 98; 5T, Rock Ridge, 90; 5T, Hibbing, 90; 7, Duluth Denfeld, 70; 8, Chisago Lakes, 65; 9, hermantown, 45; 10, Mora, 44; 11, Pine City 38.
Boys individual results, Saturday (top two to state)
4x400 meter relay: 1, Duluth Denfeld, 8:24.19; 2, Cloquet, 8:26.88; 3, Rock Ridge (Aaron Nelson, Connor Matschiner, Jared Delich, Jackson Kendall), 8:28.85; 7, Hibbing (Justin Walker, Silas Langner, Christian Massich, Taite Murden), 9:11.92.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Wyatt Christensen, GR, 15.64; 2, Tayven Peterson, Mora, 15.71; 3, Dallas Swart, Hib, 16.69; 8, Cooper Williams, RR, 18.08.
100 meter dash: 1, Jordan Aultman, Cloq, 11.31; 2, Amari Manning, Hib, 11.56; 5, Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.84.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:33.31; 2, Hermantown, 1:33.37; 5, Hibbing (Logan Drews, Finn Eskeli, Jacob Jensrud, Manning), 1:35.11; 6, Rock Ridge (Jake Burress, Ryan Herberg, Dallas Williams, Max Williams), 1:36.11.
1600 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 4:21.20; 2, Josh Knight, Proc, 4:41.54; 5, Jared Delich, RR, 4:57.05; 12, Jack Bottoms, Hib, 5:09.00; 13, Matti Koski, RR, 5:09.41; 15, Taite Murden, Hib, 5:15.42; 18, Christian Massich, Hib, 5:23.91;
4x100 meter relay: 1, Cloquet, 44.72; 2, Chisago Lakes, 45.21; 9, Rock Ridge (Burress, Wilson, D. Williams, Griffin Krmpotich) 50.41; 10, Hibbing (Trevor VonBrethorst, Andrew Lees, Ben Riipinen, Thomas Hagen, 50.64.
400 meter dash: 1, Austin Hanson, GR, 50.43; 2, Evan Bowen, Proc, 52.51; 4, Eskeli, Hib, 53.38; 8, Herberg, RR, 56.43.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Tayven Peterson, Mora, 41.53; 2, Cameron Pease, Proc, 42.10; 7, Swart, Hib, 44.52.
800 meter run: 1, Stocke, RR, 1:55.87; 2, Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 1:57.89; 6, Jake Bradach, RR, 2:08.75.
200 meter dash: 1, Hanson, GR, 23.01; 2, Jensrud, Hib, 23.33; 6, Wilson, RR, 24.16.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Proctor, 3:32.10; 2, North Branch, 3:33.30; 3, Rock Ridge (Tristan Peterson, Jackson Kendall, Matschiner, Stocke), 3:36.38; 5, Hibbing (Logan Drews, Riipinen, Eskeli, Jensrud), 3:37.22.
High jump: 1, Kolbin Carter, Proc, 6-04; 2, Logan Murphy, NB, 6-01; 7, M. Williams, RR, 5-10; 8, Vincent Carter, Hib, 5-06; 9, Herberg, RR, 5-06; 12, VonBrethorst, Hib, 5-04; 14, C. Williams, RR, 5-02.
Long jump: 1, Manning, Hib, 19-08.25; 2, Jason Thieman, PC, 19-04.75; 9, Krmpotich, RR, 17-10.50; 10, D. Williams, RR, 17-05.50; 20, Hagen, Hib, 16-04.25; 25, Noah Mitchell, RR, 14-08.50; 26, Zander Buroker, Hib, 14-05.25.
Discus throw: 1, Jackson Weston, GR, 152-06; 2, Samuel Strand, CL, 145-04; 12, Riley Krenz, RR, 119-10; 16, Jonah Aluni, RR, 113-07; 17, Vincent Marchetti, Hib, 108-01; 20, Alexander Henderson, Hib, 105-1030, Aiden Shepherd, Hib, 90-09; 32, Ian Luecken, RR, 75-08.
Girls final results, Wednesday (top two to state)
3200 meter run: 2, Mileena Sladek 12:00.77; 5, Miriam Milani, H, 12:47.58; 6, Emma Reini, H, 12:54.51; 16, Mia Stark, RR, 14:02.22; 17, Kaari Harsila, RR, 14:02.52; 19, Becca Kowalski, RR, 14:24.47.
High jump: 12, Symone Perez, H, 4-06; 17T, Sophie Roark, RR, 4-04; 17T, Leah Sikich, H, 4-04; 17T, Abigail Sather, RR, 4-04.
Long jump: 3, Ava Fink, RR, 15-10.25; 14, Ella Lamppa, RR, 14-04.50; 19, Anna Fink, RR, 13-06.50; 22, Claire Rewertz, H, 12-07;
Discus throw: 9, Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 93-03; 11, Alex Gunderson, RR, 88-02; 17, McKendrick Landwer, RR, 80-02; 24, Isabelle Walto, H, 70-08; 28, Chloe Wojciehowski, H, 61-09; 29, Mya Petrosky, H, 61-01.
Boys final results, Wednesday (top two to state)
3200 meter run: 2, Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:05.93; 12, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 11:26.10; 19, Brady Alaspa, RR, 11:48.79; 23, Jack Bottoms, H, 12:14.82; 25, Oliver Stevens, H, 12:23.02; 27, Ethan Aune, H, 12:48.55.
Pole vault: 3, Austin Valento, H, 11-03; 5, Austin Pierce, H, 11-00; 6, Ethan Roy, H, 11-00.
Triple jump: 5, Jacob Jensrud, H, 30-07; 7, Amari Manning, H, 38-08; 9, Sawyer Wlliams, RR, 37-03.50; 10, Matti Koski, RR, 36-04.50; 11, Roy, H, 36-02.50; 13, Levi Flatley, RR, 35-09.
Shot put: 4, Isaac Flatley, RR, 44-09; 11, Aiden Shepherd, H, 42-01.75; 12, Jonah Aluni, RR, 42-01; 13, Noah Mitchell, RR, 41-09; 17, Alexander Henderson, H, 39-07; 28, Vincent Marchetti, H, 36-01.50.
