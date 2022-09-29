‘Jackets, Wolverines go 1-2 at Hibbing Rotary Invite

Hibbing's Mileena Sullivan and Mountain Iron-Buhl's Liz Nelson battle neck and neck to the finish line during Thursday's Hibbing Invite. Sullivan was able to pull ahead in the last few feet taking third leaving Nelson to finish 4th.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls are setting themselves up for a good post season.

The Bluejackets took on Rock Ridge, North Shore and Proctor at the Hibbing Rotary Meet Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course, and Hibbing came away with first place, scoring 68 points, compared to 107 for the Wolverines.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments