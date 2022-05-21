‘Jackets turn things around, beat Rails 4-1

HIBBING — On Friday, it was one of those nights the Hibbing High School baseball team wanted to forget.
The Bluejackets committed a number of physical and mental errors that helped Roseau to an 18-3 victory at the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic.
Hibbing needed to wipe that game out of its memory banks and get ready for Saturday, and the Bluejackets had a much-better effort in a 4-1 victory over Proctor at Al Nyberg Field.
The score may have been lopsided against the Rams, but after Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel took a deep dive into the game, for a majority of the innings, the Bluejackets were in the game.
“None of us felt good about what happened,” Wetzel said. “There were some physical errors, but what hurt us were the mental things. We did some things you can’t have if you think you’re going to win a baseball game.
“When I looked at the stats, it was 4-3 after four innings, which is crazy because it felt like a trainwreck of a game. Over half of it was played decently. Tip your hat to Roseau. They hit the ball all over the field.”
It was two innings that did the Bluejackets in, and again, mental errors were concern.
“We gave them a lot of extra opportunities,” Wetzel said. “Some of them didn’t show up as errors. We just misplayed or misread them so badly that they landed as hits. It was frustrating, but today was a new day. Fortunately for us, we were able to come back and play decently enough today to get a win.
“That’s the difficulty and also the beauty of baseball. From game to game, there can be a whole different outcome.”
That came in the form of a solid pitching performance by Luke Nelson, solid defense, except for one inning, timely hits early in the game.
Hibbing did commit four errors in the game, but it only led to one run.
“We had a miscommunication on one ball we would have liked to have had on a ball that landed in,” Wetzel said. “We had a for-sure out in the seventh inning, and we didn’t convert on that. Those are frustrating, but tip your cap to our pitchers for hanging in there and working their way through it.
“Luke did a great job getting us into the seventh, and it’s nice to have Logan Gietzen on the backside of a ball game to come and close it down.”
The Bluejackets were no-hit by Roseau pitcher Aaron Wensloff, but Brayden Boyer singled in the first against the Rails to snap that dry spell.
“He had an above average fastball and an above average breaking ball,” Wetzel said. “On a 30-something-degree night, those play well. Their center fielder made a full-extended-diving catch later in the game. They play defense, too. They had our number, but we manufactured three runs.
“You don’t always have to drive the ball to be efficient.”
In the second, Hibbing strung those hits together to score three runs.
Nelson reached on an error, then Nathan Maki singled. With two out, Josh Kivela singled home a run. Dane Mammenga reached on an error to bring home a run, then Kivela scored on an error for the final run of the inning.
Nelson gave up a lead-off single to Grant Walker to start the third, but he retired the next three batters to set the stage for a one-run fourth and a 4-0 lead.
Boyer singled as did Evan Radovich. They moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Aiden Smerud, then Nelson helped his own cause with an RBI groundout.
“Playing with a lead in baseball is more superior than not,” Wetzel said. “It was a comfort level for our pitchers and players in the field. When you have that lead you get a little more relaxed, and a little more efficient when things are going well.”
Proctor’s lone run came in the fourth when Nick Terhaar walked and took second on an errant pickoff attempt.
Terhaar would eventually score on another Hibbing error.
That was it as Nelson worked out of a slight jam in the fifth inning, then in the seventh, Ethan Carter walked with one out. Blake Imhoff looked to hit into a fielder’s-choice ground ball, but the relay to second was dropped, that ended Nelson’s time on the mound.
Gietzen came in and walked the bases loaded, but he struck out the next hitter and got the final out on a ground ball to preserve the win.
Nelson worked 6.1 innings, allowing four hits. He struck out four and walked five. Gietzen tossed .2 innings, walking one and striking out one.
Walker worked six innings, giving up seven hits. He fanned seven and walked one.
Boyer and Maki each had two hits.
