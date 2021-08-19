‘Jackets tennis looks for strong start at Coon Rapids quad

HIBBING — They’ve only had four days of practice, but it’s time for the Hibbing High School girls tennis team to open up the 2021 season.
The Bluejackets will travel to Brainerd today to take on both the Warriors and Elk River in scrimmages, beginning at 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Saturday, Hibbing opens for good at Coon Rapids, beginning at 8 a.m.
The Bluejackets will face the host Cardinals, Buffalo and Cretin-Derham Hall.
Hibbing coach Gary Conda feels this team is prepared for their opening matches.
“I think we’re ahead of the game this year,” Conda said. “The girls had a good summer. They hit a lot of balls. They’re better, from top to bottom. This is one of the few times in my life where I have a lineup figured out.
“I haven’t been this prepared in the past either. I’m usually throwing things around and experimenting. I have a good idea how we’re going to run it.”
In Brainerd, Conda wants to get a look at the Elks, who are a Section 7AA opponent.
“They were good last year,” Conda said. “They’ve lost a couple of players, but I want to get an idea of what we have to do to get past them. I know it’s day one and it’s a scrimmage, but at least I’ll get to see some of their players.”
To that end, Conda won’t be messing around with his lineup.
“We’ll go in with our best,” Conda said. “We’ll go right on down the line. We’re not trying to fool anybody at this time of the season. We’re setting up with our four best singles players, and we’ll put together a good one doubles team.
“Where we’ll be experimenting is a little bit and second and third doubles. We have six or seven girls here that could fill those two spots.”
On Saturday, everything starts for real.
“We’re asking a lot on day one,” Conda said. “We’re going to be tired. When we go down there in that heat and play two tough teams, then drive to the cities, with little sleep, I know what it’s going to be like.
“We did this last year, and we played well down there. We may have struggled in our first match, then they got better. We got our legs under us. It’s going to be a good day for us.”
If there’s one thing Conda wants to see is how his four singles players match up with these teams.
“I want to see where we are depth-wise,” Conda said. “I also want to see how my first doubles does. At two and three doubles, I know we’re going to be deeper than most teams there, but I don’t know the combinations yet.”
