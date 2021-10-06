‘Jackets struggle in 3-0 loss to ‘Jacks

HIBBING — All Cloquet High School volleyball coach Heidi Anderson wants is a team that works hard, stays disciplined, serves tough and plays defense.
The Lumberjacks did all of those things Tuesday in a 3-0, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of Hibbing on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
It was just another day on the court for Cloquet.
“We’re having a lot of success doing those things,” Anderson said. “The team has been playing well. It’s a fun group to work with this year.”
That’s the way it was in the first set as the Lumberjacks ran away with it to grab 1-0 lead.
“It was serving tough,” Anderson said. “We got them out of their system, and that makes it easier for us to play defense, and I thought we did a good job of that. They were sending us some free balls over, and they’re easier to defend than an attack.
“We had some hitters doing a good job swinging.”
Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson is at a loss for words to describe what happened in that set.
“I don’t know if we were tired or something else,” Peterson said. “It’s tough, but you have to keep pushing along. I need to coach them. They need to be positive. Sometimes, it gets hard.”
The Bluejackets had a much better game in set two, but Hibbing had a tough time finishing off points.
“We picked it up a little more in the second set,” Peterson said. “We have to learn how to put the game away, and do that everytime, whether we keep swinging out or not. We’ll get one in.”
Cloquet had a little too much firepower in the second set, especially when it came time to close out the set.
“We had a lot of energy,” Anderson said. “We knew in set three that Hibbing was going to come back. They have a talented group of seniors this year. We were trying to capitalize on some energy in set one, and carry that through as long as we could.”
The Bluejackets did make a run in set three as Bailey Broker had six blocks to give Hibbing a 12-9 lead.
“It can take just one player playing at their level of performance to pull them out of it, but it takes the whole team to be up there and do that,” Peterson said. “There’s some little things that we have to let go.”
Even though the Bluejackets had that run, Anderson had no inclination of calling a timeout.
“If I had felt like it was something they couldn’t handle at any point, I certainly could have done that,” Anderson said. “I like trying to teach them to figure things out for themselves. I want to give them that autonomy to do that.”
Hibbing was led by Ariana Jaynes with three kills and Kylee Huusko with two. Zoe Kriske had 6 assists and Julia Flaten two. Broker had the six blocks, and Bella Scaia and Huusko had nine and seven digs, respectively.
Emerson Rock had eight kills, 17 assists, six aces and nine digs for Cloquet. Carly Johnson had three kills, 11 assists and three aces. Quinn Danielson had three aces and five digs, and Ava Carlson had seven kills and 13 digs.
Greenway 3
Duluth Marshall 0
DULUTH — The Raiders got 11 kills and eight digs from Emma Markovich en route to the sweep of the Hilltoppers Tuesday.
Bri Miller had two aces and 10 kills; Jadin Saville six kills; Ellie Vekich 10 digs; and Lexi Hammer 30 assists.
Chisholm 3
International Falls 1
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks got 21 kills from Lola Huhta and 13 digs en route to the four-set, 25-19 , 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, victory over the Broncos on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
Abby Duchene had eight kills; Olivia Hutchings 12 kills and two aces; Hannah Kne seven aces; Ava Silvestrini two blocks, two aces and two kills; Jordan Temple six kills, 43 assists and 12 digs; and Gabby Walters 15 digs.
For International Falls, Olivia Thostenson had 12 kills and three blocks; Bella White seven kills; Kaylinn Cronin five kills and two blocks; Gracie Swenson eight kills and two aces; and Kale Taylor 15 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.