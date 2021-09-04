‘JACKETS SET GOALS HIGH

HIBBING — Now that the Minnesota State High School League has added a third class to cross country, it’ll be an exciting new year for the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country.
Gone are the likes of Forest Lake, Elk River and Duluth East, among others, so that opens up the possibility of advancing to state as a team, and getting more individuals down to St. Olaf in November.
Bluejacket coach James Plese may just have the squads to accomplish that feat.
It’s also going to be nice to be back to having more than three teams at meets this season.
“It’s an exciting season coming up,” Plese said. “It’s back to some normalcy. I have nothing against the tri-meets, but it’s going to be nice to go to some larger invites. The kids are ready for that.
“We have some veteran experience mixed in with some youthful inexperience.”
The Hibbing boys will be led by seniors Zach Rusich and Ethan Roy, along with Jeremiah Wentland.
“Ethan and Zach have around since the junior high days,” Plese said. “Jeremiah will provide some varsity depth for us as well. We’re thin at the junior class, but they’ve been around for a long time.
“Our sophomores have been around awhile. We’ll rely on Ethan (Aune), Christian (Massich), Taite (Murden), Oliver (Stevens) and Justin (Walker). That will be the bulk of our team.”
Freshmen Carson Brown and Lucas Arnhold could provide some depth.
“They have been looking tough,” Plese said. “They looked good at the end of the last season as first-time runners.”
On the girls side, Plese doesn’t have any seniors, but his younger runners will pick up the slack.
Those runners include juniors Miriam Milani and Reese Aune, along with sophomores Justine McDannold, Jocelyn Sturkel, Jorie Anderson and Charleigh Hartl. Freshmen Gianna Figueroa and Alizah Langner should also be integral parts of the team.
“Reese has been around a long time, and she’s battling for our No. 1 spot since she came out,” Plese said. “Jorie, Jocelyn and Gianna forms a formidable quartet there. Miriam, Charleigh, Alizah and Audra (Murden), those are the girls that have to fill those other roles for us.
“Avery Kukowski and Abigail (Theien) are going to come through for us when we need them. That’s the hope.”
Experience should be the key for Hibbing.
“This group has been together for awhile,” Plese said. “The girls are sitting a little better because two years ago, we ended up in the top five in the section. For AA, that was good. Last year was an odd year for everyone.
“We were top seven but not quite where we hoped to be. We had some overturn with some of our girls, but you have to work with who’s here. We’ll continue to do that.”
With that said, there’s only one goal this season.
“The girls goal is to get to that state meet,” Plese said. “They’re sitting in a more advantageous spot than the boys. This is going to be the start.”
