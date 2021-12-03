HIBBING — Since 1989, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team had been flying under the radar, then lightning struck.
The Bluejackets won the Section 7AAA title, making their first trip to state in 32 years.
Now, Hibbing will have a target on its back as the Bluejackets opened the 2021-22 season Friday at the Red Wing Tournament.
With Princeton and Chisago Lakes exiting 7AAA, that leaves only six teams vying for the title. It’s going to take some work, but Hibbing can be right in that mix to repeat.
“When you win, you’re the marked team, and you’re an even more marked team when you lose seven seniors from the year before,” head coach Joel McDonald said. “I see opportunity, but you have teams that are going to take a run at us.
“We know that the team we are going to be at the end of the year is going to be different simply because of the lack of experience we have. We’ve got our work cut out for us, there’ s no question about it.”
The Bluejackets did take a hit to graduation, losing seven seniors, plus one junior who has transferred.
That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare, but only one senior with experience returns, Ayden McDonald.
He is joined by fellow classmates Zach Rusich, Alex Chacich, Jacob Jensrud and Vincent Carlson.
“We need leadership,” McDonald said. “That’s going to be a key for what’s going on, especially since we’ve got shoes to fill with our seniors that moved on from last year’s team.
“We’re not going to be big, but they’re going to have to play bigger than they are. They have to play tougher than they might want to. They have to be the guys to set the tone every day, whether it’s practice or game night. You look for that from your senior group.”
With McDonald’s talents, coaches and teams will pay special attention to him, but according to his coach and father, that should affect the way he plays.
“He’s special in a sense that he’s an assist guy first,” McDonald said. “it’s an easier transition than if you’re a score guy first, then you need to change. I don’t think that he is going to be a guy that has to change much of anything.
“Last year, with the way we finished, he was looking to score more down the stretch. When you look at what he has to do this year, there’s no question that he has to do that, but people will key on him. They will all be able to key on him. He expects that. We expect that.”
If McDonald draws all of that attention, that should leave his teammates free for open shots.
“That’s where his ability to find people is out of the ordinary,” McDonald said. “The guys are going to have to get to the right spots for layups, or knock down shots when they’re open. It isn’t new for him to have to do that.
“That’s a lot better situation than what it could be if you’re dealing with a scorer, then all of a sudden, you know they’re going to run two or three guys at him, and now he has to find the right pass. From that perspective, we should still be OK without a ton of adjusting to someone else’s game.”
McDonald only has two juniors, Joey Terzich and Dane Mammenga.
Terzich has been hurt the last two years, so he’s just rounding into shape.
“He’s trying to work himself into the rhythm and flow of the game at a much-faster pace than he played at the last time he was healthy,” McDonald said. “He’s a work in progress.
“He knows that, but he’s coming along nicely. He’s in an up-and-down situation with that, which is normal.”
Mammenga, he’ll have a big role on this team.
“Dane is a guy we’re going to have to depend on a lot,” McDonald said. “Dane has things going for him like length and athletic ability that we don’t have a ton of. He’s going to be a key player for us.
“From the sounds of it, his fall went well by getting into the gym, playing off of his teammates and doing a lot of things at the pace they need to happen. When you go from a JV guy to a varsity guy that plays a competitive schedule, you have a situation where you have to pick up the pace at everything you do.”
Sophomores Jeremiah Schwartz, Finley Cary and Ethan Eskeli could see some time because they have one characteristic that is lacking on the team — height.
“We’re going to need to get contributions out of those three guys,” McDonald said. “Finley has started out well. He’s playing at a faster pace than he’s ever played at before. He has nice length. He’s a lefty. He’s making progress.
“Jeremiah is long and active in the paint. He’s adjusting to the speed and intensity of the game. Ethan is in the same boat, but he doesn’t complicate the game. He’s a guy who will screen, rebound and run the floor hard. He chooses to work hard. Those three guys could find themselves in the mix because we’re so guard heavy. We need that.”
One other player, freshman Carson Brown, will make his varsity debut.
“I told him that I see a lot of Ayden’s game in him,” McDonald said. “You want to see guys play like somebody who has had success. When I see a guy like Carson, it’s written all over him that that’s what he’s done in the way he carries himself on the floor.
“I give him a lot of credit. You want to see those things be the reality of what’s going on.”
Offensively, McDonald said he has players that can shoot, but he doesn’t want them to be streaky shooters. He wants them to be consistent shooters.
“With all of the attention Ayden is going to get, they’re going to get shots right off the first catch or off of one more pass,” McDonald said. “They will be open. Like any other year, and even more so this year, we have to knock shots down. If we have a poor shooting night, we’ll have to buckle down defensively, which is going to be key.”
Those defenses will be a mix between man and zone.
“We talk around here that defense is a decision,” McDonald said. “You either choose to do it, or you choose not to. It’s as simple as that when it comes to defense. We have to choose to be that scrappy team.
“We have to accomplish more than people think we can. It has to be a mix of different things considering the scenarios. We’ll definitely have our hands full with teams that are big and combine that with outside shooting.”
What makes Hibbing go, however, is its press.
“The cornerstone of our defense, when we’re doing the right things, has been our press,” McDonald said. “When my dad came over here during the 2015 season, and walked everybody through what it’s supposed to be, we’ve been doing a good job with it.
“As long as we don’t give up easy opportunities off of it, it works. It has to be something that we can use and use effectively.”
With that said, it won’t be easy to get out of 7AAA.
“Cloquet is going to be a handful. North Branch, with what they have back, is going to be incredibly formidable,” McDonald said. “When you’re dealing with the size of the schools we go up against, they’re going to be athletic, physical, deeper and bigger than us.
“It’s going to be a work in progress. We’ll take some lumps, but we’ll grow as a result of all of it.”
