‘Jackets fall short vs. Mirage, 2-1

VIRGINIA — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls’ hockey team had been outscored by Proctor/Hermantown 16-0 this season. So how would a third meeting shake out?
A heck of a lot closer than maybe the Mirage wanted it to.
Hibbing/Chisholm scored its first goal on Proctor/Hermantown in six periods, but the Mirage used their experience, getting goals in the first and second period en route to a 2-1 Section 7A semifinal victory over the Bluejackets Saturday at Virginia’s Toyota Arena at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
Hibbing/Chisholm followed its game plan to a “T” and it frustrated the Mirage.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls, and the leadership we got from our seniors Julia (Gherardi), Megan (Bussey) and Annika (Lundell),” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “Our whole focus was to tie up in the front of the net.
“We did that the whole night. They got more shots out. We started the game strong. They ran our systems to a “T.” We took away what they were trying to do.”
Hibbing/Chisholm needed to draw first blood after being shutout 5-0 and 11-0 in the previous two games between the teams. The Bluejackets took advantage of their first power play of the game.
Trista Warmbold would get the man-advantage tally, beating Proctor/Hermantown goalie Abby Pajari at 8:28 to make it 1-0.
“I never felt that we couldn’t score,” Hyduke said. “When we shoot the puck, we score goals. In the games we don’t shoot the puck, those are the games where we have struggled offensively.
“In the first period, we shot the puck.”
The Mirage put some serious pressure on following that goal, and the bounce of the puck tied it 1-1 at 15:48 of the period.
Sophie Parendo took a shot from the point that bounced past Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess to even the game at one apiece.
The Mirage would take the lead at the 12-minute mark of the second period when Izy Fairchild won a hustle play to the puck behind the Bluejackets’ net.
She took the puck out front and beat Hess high over her left shoulder to make it 2-1.
“They came out a little harder in the second period and caught us a little bit, but we collected ourselves,” Hyduke said.
Things stopped working for Hibbing/Chisholm when they got away from the game plan of shooting the puck.
“The one thing we didn’t do is we didn’t shoot the puck,” Hyduke said. “We backed off a little bit. We started to get fancy again. We told them all week, ‘Don’t pass up shots. We don’t need to be pretty, we need to be aggressive.’”
Proctor/Hermantown had a little something to do with that.
“Give them credit because they came out a little harder defensively against us,” Hyduke said. “In the third, we got back to that. When you look at the opportunities where we needed to dump it or shoot it, sometimes we held the puck a little too long.
“Other than that, we ran our defensive systems well. We tied up around the slot. They’re a great offensive team. That’s not an easy thing to do against that team.”
In the third, the Bluejackets got more aggressive, but they couldn’t get many quality chances on Pajari.
“The girls were running on fumes,” Hyduke said. “They left it on the ice. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort these girls had. When I look at the adversity and how many missed-player-game times we had this year, I would love to get a reboot and start this season fully healthy and see where we would have ended up.
“They made the most of what they had this year, and we ended on a good effort.”
In the meantime, Hess was spot on with her goaltending performance.
“Addison put us in a position to win,” Hyduke said. “She played a great game. That’s all you can ask your goaltender to do. We came so close on a couple of other chances, even when we pulled our goalie, I thought we put a lot of pressure on.
“We had to get the puck to the net.”
Hess finished with 35 saves.
“Our Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets can hold their heads high,” Hyduke said. “They gave a heck of an effort today. They can walk away from this game knowing that they left it on the ice.
“I’m sad to see our season come to an end.”
Pajari had 16 stops.
HC 1 0 0 — 1
PH 1 1 0 — 2
First Period — 1. HC, Trista Warmbold (Kendal Gustavsson), pp 8:28; 2. PH, Sophie Parendo (Nya Sieger), 15:48.
Second Period — 3. PH, Izy Fairchild, 12:00.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 7-19–9—35; Proctor/Hermantown, Abby Pajari 6-6-4—16.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; Proctor/Hermantown 1-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.