‘Jackets drop pair at home quad

HIBBING — It’s been a rough first few days of the regular season for the Hibbing High School girls tennis team.
Even though the Bluejackets swept three matches on Saturday in Coon Rapids, they came away from those contests a bruised and battered bunch of players.
That, along with a lineup change, didn’t bode well for Hibbing on Monday when the Bluejackets dropped two matches, losing 4-3 to Forest Lake and 6-1 to Pequot Lakes at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Several Hibbing players had to wrap their legs with Ace Bandages after the Saturday marathon, so that, and lineup change is what cost the Bluejackets the match against the Rangers.
“It was a little bit on me,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “We had to make a doubles change toward the end, and in hindsight, we played a little too heavy at one doubles. Had we had Abigail (Sullivan) and Mercedes (Furin) in singles, we would have been fine.
“We were shocked when we lost at two and three doubles. We couldn’t recover from that point on.”
At first doubles, Sullivan and Furin rolled over CC Walescheck and Anna Leudtke 6-0, 6-1, but Forest Lake countered with wins at first and second singles where Malia McKinnon beat Annika Lundell 6-0, 6-1, and Hannah Melander downed Megan Bussey 6-3, 6-3, respectively.
Claire Rewertz and Bella Vincent recouped those two wins as they beat Ashley Vetsch (6-4, 6-0) and Emily Ryan (6-1, 6-3), respectively.
“Three and four singles is usually strong for us,” Conda said. “Those were good wins. Forest Lake surprised me a little bit at one and two. I knew their one was good. Two shocked me a little.
“Megan, it was a dead-even match, but she kept losing the big point every single time. It went on forever and it was 6-3, 6-3.”
In the other two doubles matches, Ellie Zowan and Sydney Wiener beat Kenedi Koland and Kasey Jo Renskers in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6, and Rachel Boston and Alie Sieberaler downed Opal Valeri and Lucy Grzybowsky 6-4, 7-5.
“We got behind over the weekend and kept pulling them out, but you can’t keep doing that,” Conda said. “You can’t get behind like that. I’m happy with the singles, and it was an easy doubles win, but when you look at, I didn’t need to be that strong at one doubles.”
Pequot Lakes was coming off a 6-1 victory over Virginia, and the Patriots didn’t let up against Hibbing, winning all four singles matches along the way.
“They competed well against us,” Conda said. “They have some good athletes. The way they played in this wind, it was tremendous. They had nice, short backswings, they pushed the ball around and did a lot of nice things against us.
“We struggled.”
In singles, Megan Muller would beat Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; Carly Cheney downed Furin 6-3, 6-2; Quinn Trottier beat Bussey 6-1, 6-0; and Riley Fogarty upended Valeri 6-1, 6-0.
“We can make excuses, but the girls were tired and they had some soreness, but we would have had trouble against this team, no matter what,” Conda said.
Pequot Lakes also won at second third doubles where Allyson Yahn and Payton Mudgett beat Renskers and Vincent 6-3, 6-0, and Aubrey Wiczek and Ellie Ouradnick downed Grzybowski and Heidi Rasch 6-0, 6-0.
Hibbing’s lone win came from Lundell and Rewertz at first doubles. They defeated Kelsee Lampi and Lexi Peterson 6-4, 6-3.
“They were aggressive,” Conda said. “They returned. They served well. They kept coming forward. That was the only team I had that did that. Second and third ran around and chased the ball. They played defense.
“At least they came forward. That was the difference there.”
The Bluejackets will now play three matches in Cambridge today.
Hibbing will take on the Bluejackets, North Branch and Hermantown, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
What kind of team will Conda have going into the Quad?
“I won’t know until today,” Conda said. “We’ll see how many aches and pains we have, and what we have to do to the lineup. At least today, I learned a few things. We haven’t worked on any of our front-court games.
“We haven’t worked on overheads and volleys. You could tell it made a difference in our doubles today. We’ll be doing that over the next couple of weeks.”
Forest Lake 4, Hibbing 3
Singles: No. 1 — Malia McKinnon, FL, def. Annika Lundell, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Hannah Melander, FL, def. Megan Bussey, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Ashley Vetsch, 6-4, 6-0; No. 4 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Emily Ryan, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 — Mercedes Furin-Abigail Sullivan, H, def. CC Walescheck-Anna Leudtke, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Ellie Zohan-Sydney Wiener, FL, def. Kenedi Koland-Kasey Jo Renskers, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6; No. 3 — Rachel Boston-Allie Sieberaieler, FL, def.Opal Valerik-Lucy Grzybowski, 6-4, 7-5.
Pequot Lakes 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Megan Muller, PL, def. Sullivan, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Carly Cheney, PL, def. Furin, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Quinn Trottier, PL, def. Bussey, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Riley Fogarty, PL, def. Valeri, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Lundell-Rewertz, H, def. Kelsee Lampi-Lexi Peterson, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 — Allyson Yahn-Payton Mudgett, PL, def. Renskers-Vincent, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 — Aubrey Wiczek-Ellie Ouradnik, PL, def. Grzybowski-Heidi Rasch, 6-0, 6-0.
