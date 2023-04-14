VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge softball team got to welcome in Hibbing on Thursday at the first ever game played at the new Seppi Field.
Spectators filled the stands and lined the field to see two solid area teams open their season and take in a new state of the art facility. While it was a celebration for the new Wolverines program, the Bluejackets were the ones able to come away with a win, downing Rock Ridge 6-0 to get their year started.
“We just had timely hits,” Hibbing head coach Kadee Vesledahl said after the game. “We executed with runners on base. When you execute with runners on base, things go well.”
Pitcher Aune Boben got the win in the circle for the Bluejackets and also got her bench fired up in the top of the fifth with a solo home run.
“That was the first home run for her ever so that’s awesome,” Vesledahl said. “She played a great game.”
Hibbing got the scoring started in the top of the first. Riley Forbord knocked a two-out double off Rock Ridge starter Lydia Delich. She was quickly brought home on the next at-bat with an infield single from Maddie St. George to make it a 1-0 game.
The Wolverines looked to respond in the bottom of the first. Leading off, Chance Colbert blasted a double to the fence in center-right. A sacrifice bunt from Anna Westby moved her over to third, but Boben got back-to-back strikeouts against Alex Flannigan and Brooklyn Smith to end the threat and keep Rock Ridge off the board.
“That’s what we talked about after the game,” Wolverines head coach Paula Dundas said. “The importance of getting a hit when you need a hit. Unfortunately that wasn’t happening for us tonight.”
Boben kept the Wolverines off the bases for the majority of the game, not surrendering another hit until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Hibbing added to their lead in the top of the fifth starting with Boben’s home run. St. George reached on a one-out single before Monroe Rewertz brought her home with an RBI double.
The Bluejackets added two more runs to their total in the top of the sixth.
Rock Ridge had their best chance to score in the bottom of the sixth inning. Flannigan started things off with a single to left-center. Smith then backed her up with a single to left before Delich loaded up the bases with a single to left-center of her own.
With no outs, Boben was able to get her team out of the jam, striking out Kylie Marolt, Katie Johnson and Ayla Lokken in succession to end the inning.
“That was amazing that we were able to execute there,” Vesledahl said. “With bases loaded to be able to get out of that, that’s amazing. Hopefully we can go back to that in the future. It’s something we can take with us the rest of the season.”
Rewertz scored the sixth and final Hibbing run of the game, reaching in the seventh on a single before stealing her way to second. A Rock Ridge error allowed her to come home.
Rock Ridge had no answer in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Bluejackets the 6-0 win.
“The great thing is we got better,” Dundas said about the loss. “Our at-bats improved every time from the first go through the order until the last. We were getting runners on base. Things are going to fall into place. This was our first time putting two different teams together so we know things are going to take time. I’m not worried about it.”
Neither team had much time outdoors in the leadup to the game. Rock Ridge got on their new field the day before, but the Bluejackets’ first time outside was in the very game they had just won.
“My concern coming into the day was that we literally hadn’t seen live at-bats,” Vesledahl said. “We haven’t been outside to do that so going from a gym to this beautiful complex and being ready to play ball, that was great to see.”
For the Wolverines, the combination of a season opener on a new field as part of a brand new team was reason enough to think there might be some nerves at play.
“It’s the first everything for these girls and they had to come in against a good opponent with a really strong pitcher,” Dundas said. “We had a big crowd out here supporting us but there’s definitely those jitters when you think of all that. It was great to see the support and all the people that came out to check out this awesome new complex.”
Finally getting to step out on their new field, Dundas said it’s a massive boon for her team and for the future of Rock Ridge softball.
“It’s just a beautiful complex. I made the girls stand at home plate with my yesterday and just had them take it all in. We’re so fortunate. It rained this morning and, any other time, if it rains like that we probably wouldn’t plat. Here, the field is dry already. We know we’re going to be able to get more games in and more practices. We can spend more time outside doing softball stuff.
“I can’t get over how gorgeous it is. There’s reason to be excited about the opportunities two new turf fields bring for softball all over the Range.”
Getting to be the first visiting team to play on the field, Vesledahl had similar feelings on the new facilities.
“It’s breathtaking,” the Bluejacket skipper said. “I want everybody on the Range to come visit this and want to make a field of their own like this. I want softball to be on a softball field, not on a football field. The turf is absolutely amazing. It’s a field they can call their own.”
With more time outside hopefully in the cards for Rock Ridge, Dundas says the team is ready to stay outside for as long as they can to get better.
“We don’t want to go back in the gym. You can work on the outfield when you have space like this. You can hit a ton in the gym but you can’t do everything live like you would if you were outside. I know the girls are excited to be outside so we’re ready to get back to work.”
Hibbing continued play on Friday when they traveled to Moose Lake/Willow River. Rock Ridge’s next scheduled game is set for Monday at Mesabi East.
