VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge softball team got to welcome in Hibbing on Thursday at the first ever game played at the new Seppi Field.

Spectators filled the stands and lined the field to see two solid area teams open their season and take in a new state of the art facility. While it was a celebration for the new Wolverines program, the Bluejackets were the ones able to come away with a win, downing Rock Ridge 6-0 to get their year started.

