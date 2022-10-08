‘Jackets down Forest Lake 4-3, move to 7AA semis

Hibbing’s Aune Boben rushes into the net for a return during her fourth singles match against Forest Lake in a Section 7AA quarterfinal contest Saturday in Hibbing.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — It’s been five or six years since a Hibbing High School girls tennis team has advanced to the semifinals of the Section 7AA Tournament, but that dry spell is over.

With a 3-2 lead over Forest Lake, the Bluejackets got a second-doubles victory from Kenedi Koland and Heidi Rasch to pull out a 4-3 victory over the Rangers in a Section 7AA quarterfinal contest Saturday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments