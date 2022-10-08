‘Jackets down Forest Lake 4-3, move to 7AA semis

HIBBING — It’s been five or six years since a Hibbing High School girls tennis team has advanced to the semifinals of the Section 7AA Tournament, but that dry spell is over.
With a 3-2 lead over Forest Lake, the Bluejackets got a second-doubles victory from Kenedi Koland and Heidi Rasch to pull out a 4-3 victory over the Rangers in a Section 7AA quarterfinal contest Saturday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Hibbing will take on Rock Ridge next Thursday for a spot in the finals.
“This feels fantastic,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “We played well from top to bottom. It was a great match. It came down to the bitter end. It came down to one volley, basically.”
It came down to two of Conda’s younger players — Kolden and Rasch.
“It was up-and-down,” Conda said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. It was funny how a couple of things we worked on came true right at the end. Kenedi made a solid forehand volley she hadn’t hit all season.
“Sometimes, it pays to practice on it.”
They were trailing 5-2 in the first set, then came back to win it 7-6 (8-6).
“Tennis is a funny game,” Conda said. “If you win that 2-5 game, you’re at three, then all of a sudden, it’s in their heads. If they don’t hold, it’s 4-5. It’s never safe, 5-2. This is an easy game to break.”
Koland and Rasch would fall in the second set to Emily Ryan and Volly Johnson 6-4, but they rebounded to take the third set 6-2 to seal the match.
At first doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Opan Valeri would beat Sydney Weiner and Allie Siebenavier 6-4, but the Forest Lake duo evened the match up at one set apiece with a 6-4 win.
In the third set, Sullivan and Valeri prevailed 7-5 to give Hibbing its third point of the match.
“They started playing carefully,” Conda said. “Abigail went from cracking the ball with topspin, to slicing more. They were playing a little too much defense. That’s when you lose your momentum.
“It almost cost us. They got it back right in the middle of the third set where they started hitting the ball a little crisper and more topspin than slice. That’s what we needed to do.”
Before the match started, Conda knew he needed to get at least two of the singles matches, and his prediction came to fruition.
Aune Boben beat Maeta Williams 6-2, 6-0 at fourth singles, and Bella Vincent downed Ellie Zowin 6-2, 6-0 at third singles for the Bluejackets’ first two points of the match.
“They were both on fire,” Conda said. “Bella was a nervous wreck, but as soon as she got a little confidence, she was keeping the ball in play, and keeping it close. Every game was going about 15 minutes.
“She got up 2-1, and that’s when started taking a few more chances, and hitting a few winners. She got some confidence and put the girl away.”
Boben found out what she had to do and took apart Williams in two sets.
“All she had to do was stay confident, stay consistent and she was going to win the thing,” Conda said. “She’s too good of an athlete.”
Forest Lake got singles wins from Malia McKinnon over Mercedes Furin 6-4, 6-3, and Lucy Saari over Claire Rewertz, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
In doubles, Grace Kaufman and Rylin Kessell beat Erin McCormick and Bella Jaynes 6-1, 6-3.
