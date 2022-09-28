‘Jackets depth beats out Wolverines, 102-84

Hibbing’s Geli Stenson swims in the 500 freestyle during the Bluejackets’ dual meet with Rock Ridge Tuesday in Hibbing.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano figured if his team swam well, the Bluejackets would have a shot at beating Rock Ridge.

Hibbing pulled a rabbit out of its hat, swam well and had just enough depth to defeat the Wolverines 102-84 in dual-meet action Tuesday at the high school pool.

