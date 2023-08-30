HIBBING—Hibbing High School girls tennis coach Gary Conda has initiated a jump-roping workout for the purpose of improving his teams’ footwork.

The Bluejackets have only had a couple days with the jump ropes, but Conda has noticed some improvement as Hibbing beat Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 7-0 Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

  
