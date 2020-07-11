HIBBING — Back in the 1960s, baseball was a way of life.
Whether it was playing Singles and Doubles, Strikeout or playing pick-up games at the field that would eventually become the Hibbing Memorial Arena parking lot, that generation lived and breathed baseball.
That showed on the diamond in high school as the 1967 and 1968 Hibbing High School baseball teams won back-to-back region titles to advance into the state tournament.
In 1967, Hibbing consisted of Billy Baldrica, Tony Galli, Terry Phillips, Kerry Taylor, Bill Techar, Nick Novak, Frank Spanish, John Perpich, Gary Southgate, Mike Tucker, Babe Glumack, Mike Jerulle and Jim Jerulle.
“We had a good, solid team,” Southgate said. “Everybody knew the game. Everyone knew how to play. We knew the basics.”
Galli agreed.
“All 15 guys on the team, even the guys that didn’t play regularly, were all good ballplayers,” Galli said. “We played so much. There wasn’t a weak guy on the team, and we had a good run at the end.”
Galli was known as Boom Boom by his teammates.
“He would field balls off his chest, and he didn’t flinch one bit,” Baldrica said. “He was a solid player, flawless in the field.”
Those players found ways to play the game.
“We played baseball every day,” said Glumack. “We’d go to the memorial building or the Cobb Cook and throw balls against the wall. We’d put our gloves on our bikes and ride down to the field.
“That was real baseball.”
Glumack credited a number of people for the development of the players back then, including Jim Lipovetz, Jerry Lipovetz, Nick Jerulle, Lolly Fryckman and Joe Milinovich.
“Those guys were our mentors,” Glumack said. “Baseball was everything.”
The coach of those two teams was Matt Bergan, who had just taken over from Stan Peterson in 1965.
“He was a disciplinarian,” Southgate said. “He was hard-nosed, but he knew the game inside and out. He liked to play defensive ball, and when we had guys on third, he would squeeze them in just to get a lead.
“There was no goofing around. With him knowing the game like he did, he was a baseball man. It was fun to learn from him. I admired him. I liked him. He set the tone for us.”
Baldrica agreed.
“Matt pushed us,” Baldrica said. “He was a perfectionist as far as fundamentals go. We did well with that. He taught me so much about baseball, like learning where the play is going to go and where to throw the ball.”
Bergan’s main emphasis at practice was defense.
“We did all of those things in the gym before we’d go outside,” Matetich said. “We played wiffle ball, and everybody had to do things right. If you didn’t, he made you do it over again.
“That was the same thing as Dick Siebert at Minnesota. They instilled that in us and it helped.”
Fundamentally, Hibbing was sound.
“Matt always worked on defensive stuff, and that’s why we got to state,” Galli said. “We didn’t give up runs. We knew our cutoffs. We knew all of those defensive things. We never made too many mistakes.
“We knew where to throw the ball. We had good baseball players.”
That part of the game was ingrained into the minds of the players.
“With Matt, we went over situations just about every day,” Milinovich said. “On every play, we were doing something. We always said if they can’t score runs, they can’t win. Defense was our strong point.
“We rarely made mental errors. We might bobble a ground ball and overthrow it, but we knew what we needed to do.”
The shortstop on those two teams was Matetich. He was only a sophomore in 1967, but Bergan trusted him at that position.
“There may have been a little more pressure, but Matt let you play your game,” Matetich said. “He always said I wouldn’t let you do that if you were doing it wrong. It was Matt’s team. Everybody had respect for the older boys.
“I always looked for support from him. He taught me how the game should be played, and we had it down enough to make two championship teams. That made a difference with everybody.”
During the 1967 campaign, the Bluejackets were 14-1 at one point of the season, but a violation took away seven of those wins.
“It happened with about five games left in the season,” Baldrica said. “We had to forfeit all of those games.”
How serious was it?
“Matt was talking with me, and he said if we start the tournament and throw one pitch, the Chisholm athletic director would have turned the school in,” Milinovich said. “We had to forfeit seven of those wins.”
That meant Hibbing went into the Distric 28 Tournament with a 7-8 record.
“It was, ‘Hey, we have some work to do,’” Milinovich said. “We had a young team with a lot of ninth- and 10th-graders. The four seniors supported them all of the way through with that.”
“We made the plays and got some timely hits, and we found ourselves in the region tournament. We beat Greenway for the district title.
Techar was one of those younger guys.”
In districts, Hibbing beat Chisholm 2-1, then Nashwauk-Keewatin 2-1 in the semifinals. Jim Jerulle threw a no-hitter in that game.
In the finals, the Bluejackets beat Greenway 5-1.
“We had to throw a bunch of younger kids in there, so that made it special,” Techar said. “We still had Bill and Pat around to lead us as sophomores, and ultimately, we beat the teams we did.”
Techar and Milinovich would be battery mates on that team.
“He came back after that football injury,” Techar said. “He couldn’t play hockey, but he got back after that break. I remember him from Little League. He played for the Optimists, and I played for Fraboni’s.
“He and Tony were the two studs on the Optimists, which was coached by Joe Siliva. We went up against each other in Little League and Senior Little League. He was always somebody I looked up to. Tony as well. We had a good career together.”
Milinovich said, “Billy stepped up as a pitcher. He threw all kinds of dipsy-doodle pitches, but he threw strikes.”
In the section tournament, Hibbing held a 5-0 lead over Aurora, with Jerulle throwing a shutout through six innings.
In the seventh, Jerulle gave up a walk and single, so Bergan went to the bullpen to bring in Techar, who proceeded to give up three singles and four runs.
With the bases loaded and one out, Techar got a pop out and ground ball back to him to preserve the victory.
“That throw to Southgate was one of hte toughest throws of my life,” Techar said.
In the section finals against Forest Lake, the Bluejackets were leading 2-1 in the top of the sixth.
Techar, who was on the mound, gave up a leadoff triple, which brought in Jerulle, who struck out the next hitter.
That’s when Hibbing pulled off one of the most unusual double plays in the game.
Southgate anticipated a squeeze bunt, so he broke in from first. He picked up the ball, and instead of flipping it to Milinoivich, he continued on and tagged out the runner for the second out.
The Rangers used a pinch runner, but he forgot one important piece of equipment.
“Before the next pitch was throw, Mike (Jerulle), went to the umpire and said the runner wasn’t wearing a helmet,” Techar said. “It turned out to be a double play, one as oddly as you could have done it.”
Hibbing would score one more run in the sixth for a 3-1 victory.
It was Southgate’s heads-up play that saved that saveed that game.
“I anticipated the play,” Southgate said. “When I fielded the ball, I didn’t have time to lob to Pat, so I tagged the guy out at third. I had to tag him or he would have scored.
“The umpire said that that was the greatest play he had ever seen. Matt was happier than all get out.”
Glumack remembered that play well.
“It was a crucial situation,” Glumack said. “The guy was coming home with the tying run, and Gary tagged him out. Gary was a heck of a ball player. It was an unbelievable play.”
“You don’t see that very often.”
For Baldrica, Glumack, Frank Spanish, John Perpich, Andy Micheletti and Techar it was their second trip to state in less than three months.
Dick Thorson, who was writing for the Hibbing Daily Tribune back then said in his column “One Man’s Opinion,’ This trip to the state tournament will be the second such trip for six members of this Hibbing baseball team after a successful hockey campaign.”
Which trip was more special for Techar?
“They were both special,” Techar said. “I was with great players and coaches.”
Baldrica said, “It was great. I loved it. We had a blast down there. We had a good time, and a good team.”
———
In the state quarterfinals, Hibbing, which was 12-8 (technically 19-1) would take on Richfield (18-2).
The Spartans had Doug Kingsriter, who would go on to play tight end at the University of Minnesota, then he had a career in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.
Richfield would win the game 2-1.
“It was a knuckle-biter,” Techar said.
Southgate said, “It was a lot of fun, especially facing one of the better athletes in the state. He was a stud, but we could have won that game.”
The game was tied 1-1 in the sixth inning when Southgate lined a shot off the fence in center field, which was over 400-feet from home plate.
“I got thrown out at third base trying to stretch it,” Southgate said. “That might have cost us the game, but the third-base coach was waving me on. Matt wasn’t too happy with me.
“We played well, but we took a tough-luck loss.”
In the consolation semifinals, the Bluejackets beat Baudette 7-1 as Galli had four hits and Baldrica and Southgate two each.
In the consolation finals, Hibbing lost to New Ulm 3-1.
According to Baldrica, he, Galli had the tournament of his life, but he didn’t get the credit he deserved for his play at state.
“Tony had the best state tournament,” Baldrica said. “Out of all of those players, he should have made the all-tournament team. He had a great career at Hibbing.
“Being a four-year starter, that’s impressive. He deserved to be named to the all-tournament team. He didn’t get any recognition. I felt bad about that. He hit so well and played so well. He was a great guy.”
Galli wasn’t so sure about that.
“I played alright and got some hits,” Galli said. “They were mostly swinging bunts. They weren’t hits. Matt made a comment about that when we were greeted by our fans. They were all swinging bunts.”
In 1968, the Bluejackets only had to replace four seniors, and they more than made up for that production they lost.
With Kerry “Yoyo” Taylor at third, Matetich at short, a platoon of players at second and Southgate at first, that was a solid group of infielders.
Also on that team were Mike Jerulle, Jim Jerulle, Dwight Halverson, Frank Spanish, George Spanish, Jim Clark, Paul Dobis, Don Kringle, Nick Novak and John Perpich.
That team only had two losses during the regular season.
“We dominated,” Matetich said. “We went out there and did our job. There was no fooling around. We were serious. We watched the signs, we’d break up double plays. We did all of those things right, and if not, they would correct you.
“We had tight games, but everybody had their little area where they did their best at. We used everybody to their best advantage. We had good discipline.”
Taylor, according to Southgate, was heads and tails above everybody else on the team.
“He could field with the best of them,” Southgate said. “He had a good arm and a good bat. His family (brothers Terry and Jerry) lived for baseball. All three of them were excellent players.”
Taylor, along with Southgate were both drafted by the Minnesota Twins.
“After high school, we signed our contracts, and we both went to the Gulf Coast League in Sarasota,” Southgate said. “From June, July and August we were in the Twins’ rookie league.
“The following spring, I went to spring training, and he got drafted.”
Taylor went to Vietnam and was killed on Jan. 21, 1970, in Long Khnah, South Korea, when the ammunition he was unloading exploded.
“He only got a few months playing professional ball,” Southgate said. “That was a bad deal. He was good. He was a popular kid, a good guy and a good teammate. He liked to joke around and have fun.
“I can still see that grin he had on his face, that wry smile he had all of the time. It was a tough loss. We were young kids. We didn’t know how to act. It’s something we’ll never forget.”
Milinovich said, “He was good. He had a whole different way of fielding. He gobbled up everything. He had good instincts. Nothing got by him.”
Both Milinoivch and Taylor were in the service, and they ran into each other once in a while in 1969.
“I was coming back from training and as I stepped off the bus, he stepped right in front of me at Fort Lewis,” Milinovich said. “We exchanged words, then we got together four, five or six times, taking out the bat, ball and gloves.
“We hung around going through training.”
On the mound, Techar was 9-0, Jim Jerulle 9-2 and Don Kringle 3-0.
“We had tremendous pitching, and a good defense,” Techar said. “We had a lot of kids coming back from that 67 team that went to state. Matt did a tremendous job with us, especially with our defense, allowing our pitchers to be successful.”
The Bluejackets may not have been section favorites in 1967, but in 1968, the opposite was true.
In the section finals, Hibbing beat Virginia after getting past Grand Rapids and Aurora-Hoyt Lakes in the districts.
Hibbing went into the state tournament with the best record in the state at 19-2.
There were some close calls along the way.
One of those losses was to Nashwauk 7-4, then to Little Falls during the middle of the year.
At state, the Bluejackets, according to Southgate, were getting a lot of ink in the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
“To tell you the truth, we expected to win the state tournament,” Techar said.
It looked that way as Hibbing disposed of Moorhead 10-1, then it beat Fairmont 9-0.
That set the stage for a matchup against Edina to determine the Class AA champion.
Edina came away with a 12-4 victory.
Edina scored five runs in the first inning, taking the Bluejackets out of the game.
“As Matt said, ‘They stole our wheels,’” Techar said. “When you fall behind like that, you can’t take chances. Stealing bases was a big part of our success. Edina stole three in the first, and scored five runs.
“That was all she wrote. After the first inning, our wheels came off.”
Southgate said it best.
“They had seven infield hits,” Southgate said. “Everything went against us, and we couldn’t overcome it.”
Hibbing may have been the dark horse in the tourney, but the Bluejackets did catch the attention of a lot of pundits at the tourney.
“One veteran following the tourney said, ‘I hadn’t seen a high-school team the caliber of Hibbing in many years,’” Techar said. “They expected us to win. We got off to a terrible start, and we couldn’t recover.
“We tried, but that’s the way the ball rolled.”
Hibbing ended the season with a 21-3 mark.
“That was a tremendous year,” Techar said. “When you look at 24 games played, that’s unbelievable.”
The Bluejackets always handled themselves as gentlemen on the field.
“We thought about the game, and how we were supposed to do it,” Matetich said. “We knew the process. Everybody used their ability, and it went from there. Matt gave us the discipline and desire to go out and do it.
“When you’re younger, you don’t realize how he influenced us as far as how to play the game, and how we were supposed to act. That was important. You didn’t step out of line. We didn’t have any problems that way.”
Techar said, “We were a close-knit group of kids, with a lot of hockey players. We had great athletes and good leadership. That’s why we were successful.”
