Hoyt Lakes golfers raise $10,000 for cancer patients

A check in the amount of $10,000 was recently given to Care Partners after golfers at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course raised the money at last month’s Lynn Kopp Memorial Golf Tournament.

 Submitted

HOYT LAKES — Last month’s second annual Lynn Kopp Memorial Golf Tournament was a rousing success at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course, with golfers raising $10,000 for Iron Rangers facing cancer.

The tournament, held July 9, was put on in honor of Lynn Kopp, long time friend of Hoyt Lakes Golf Course manager Dan Darbo. Kopp himself was a victim of pancreatic cancer before passing away. The $10,000 was donated to Care Partners, a non-profit serving individuals and families across the Iron Range to help battle the costs incurred from a cancer diagnosis.

