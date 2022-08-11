Hoyt Lakes golfers raise $10,000 for cancer patients

HOYT LAKES — Last month’s second annual Lynn Kopp Memorial Golf Tournament was a rousing success at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course, with golfers raising $10,000 for Iron Rangers facing cancer.
The tournament, held July 9, was put on in honor of Lynn Kopp, long time friend of Hoyt Lakes Golf Course manager Dan Darbo. Kopp himself was a victim of pancreatic cancer before passing away. The $10,000 was donated to Care Partners, a non-profit serving individuals and families across the Iron Range to help battle the costs incurred from a cancer diagnosis.
“We have been supporting Care Partners for many years,” Darbo said in a press release. “Lynn was a wonderful friend and an avid golfer. He was always at the course helping out with something — always willing to help others.”
Tasia Hoag, Care Partners Executive Director, said her organization has long since benefited from the patrons at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course, but this year’s donation went beyond what she normally sees.
“They’ve been doing tournaments for a while supporting us,” Hoag said. “This year it was just out of sight with the amount they raised. We really rely on the community to support us. We’re a small, local charity and we’re not affiliated with any national groups so to see these people supporting us and raising money is really fantastic.
“Seeing $10,000, I was kind of just overwhelmed. That’s a lot to raise at a golf tournament. These dollars will go directly to helping people who are facing cancer. People don’t often realize just how difficult the financial burden of cancer can be along with the diagnosis itself. I talk to people every day who have to consider skipping an appointment because they just paid their mortgage and now they don’t have gas money to get treatment. Nobody should have to be making those decisions and that’s where we try and help out.”
Brainstorming the plan for a tournament in Kopp’s honor back in 2019, the idea of working with Care Partners seemed natural for Darbo and the golf course. Doris Kopp, wife of Lynn, said the organization provided exceptional help during their family’s tough times.
“Care Partners helped our family during a very stressful time after Lynn was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Doris Kopp said. “When Dan came up with the idea of a Memorial Tournament, we all thought it would be a wonderful idea.”
The relationship between Care Partners and the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course has been a strong one for years and it looks to be stronger than ever after this year’s tournament.
“They approached us years ago,” Hoag said. “It started out that for years they’d raise $2,000 or so but then once they started the idea of this tournament, that really was a great way to raise a lot of money for us. We helped Lynn when he was sick and they decided it would be a good idea to do this in his honor. He helped out his community. He was always willing to help out anybody. Being able to do this in his honor, you can tell it means something to a lot of people.”
“We want to thank all of the golfers, sponsors, donors and the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course for their generous donations in memory of Lynn,” Doris Kopp said.
Covering costs like long and short distance travel, medical bills, daily living expenses, medication and more, Hoag says Care Partners tries to make their assistance as personalized as possible.
“We really work with the family and the patient to make sure those dollars go to what they need help with the most. They lead the bus on that. Everyone’s situation is so different so trying to provide help in a way that best suits an individual or family is something we strive for.”
Looking for more ways to provide financial relief to those facing cancer or other life-limiting illnesses, Hoag says she encourages people to reach out to Care Partners.
“We want to urge anyone out there that needs help and lives up here to give us a call. We can’t help them unless they come to us. They shouldn’t hesitate to do so.”
Care Partners can be reached by phone at 218-404-1411 or at their address PO Box 217, Eveleth, MN 55734.
