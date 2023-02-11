JIMMY LAINE
MESABI TRIBUNE
VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team got off to a slow start on Friday night, but when they got hot there was no stopping them.
The Wolverines picked up four third period goals enroute to a 5-0 win over Proctor on senior night at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
The Wolverines grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first period when Ian Mikulich picked up a rebound off a Kasey Lamppa shot and slapped it past Blake Imhoff in the Proctor net.
The period would come to an end with the Wolverines holding the 1-0 lead.
“That first period was not a very good one for us,” Johnson said. “We didn’t take control out there like we should have.”
Imhoff and Rock Ridge netminder senior Levi Maki each had 8 saves in the first period.
The second period is when things got pretty strange. Rock Ridge started things off and got an early penalty for roughing.
They killed the penalty and started an offensive charge into the Rails zone and Isaac Flatley fired the puck at the Rails net.
The sound of the puck hitting the pipe echoed throughout the arena but one referee called it a goal.
The Wolverines were celebrating while a Proctor coach had some loud words for the official.
The head official came to the Proctor bench and ejected the coach while giving the Rails a bench minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The head official then met with the goal judge and, after a conversation with the judge, the goal was disallowed.
The rest of the second period was spent with both teams killing off penalties.
The Wolverines fired 15 shots on Imhoff in the period but the senior kicked out all 15 and the score remained 1-0 after two periods.
Rock Ridge made it a two goal lead at the 2:38 mark of the third period when Grady Dimberio picked up a loose puck in the Rails zone and fired a wrist shot past Imhoff.
“That third period we really started moving the puck around and making things happen,” Johnson said.
The Wolverines made it 3-0 when putting pressure on the Rails, Easton Walters fired the puck from the blueline towards the Proctor net and Rory Cope-Robinson tipped it past Imhoff. Ryan Manninen also assisted on the goal.
The Wolverines picked up a power play goal at the 11:48 mark of the period when Sam Troutwine unleashed a slap-shot from the blue line that got past Imhoff. Ethan Jacobson and Flatley assisted on the goal.
The Wolverines closed out the scoring when senior Dylan Hedley let a slap-shot go up in the upper corner of the Proctor net to make it 5-0. Lamppa assisted on the goal.
The game ended and the Wolverines are now ready to face off against Hibbing, today.
Picking up the win, Maki stopped all 23 shots he faced in net. Imhoff finished with 30 saves.
Rock Ridge (13-8-1) hosts Hibbing on Tuesday.
