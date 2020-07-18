Home sweet home... or not?

HIBBING — In most seasons, making it to the state tournament meant taking a trip to the Twin Cities and enjoying all of the extracurricular activities that go along with the event.
Then the Minnesota State High School League decided to hold first-round contests in out-state Minnesota because of the four-class system.
One of the recipients of that was the 1997 Hibbing High School girls basketball.
The Bluejackets would win the Section 7AAA Tournament, but instead of getting a chance to play in the Metro area, Hibbing traveled about a 1/4-of-a-mile to play its first-round game at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
As thrilled as the team was to have advanced to state, the luster of the event was taken away by playing that quarterfinal game in their hometown.
More on that later.
———
That team consisted of Meghan Potter, Beth Marinac, Jen Cavanagh, Sarah Herrett, Amy Hardy, Lauri Nevalainen, Shaina Olson, Crystal Jones, Amanda Christopherson, Amanda Slosson, Jen VonderHaar, Shyla McKibbon and Kate Madrinich.
———
Hibbing coach Mike Raich knew he had something special before the season started.
“It was the high school girls basketball version of a dream team,” Raich said. “We had great athletes. Some of them focused exclusively on basketball, but others focused on volleyball and softball.
“They were good kids. Good people. A good group to work with. We were anticipating good things, and they delivered.”
That was the key to Hibbing’s success.
“We had a good team with a lot of talent,” McKibbon said. “We had that positive vibe as a team. We were close. We did hang out outside of practices and games. When you have that kind of team, one that gets along off of the court, that fun carries over to the court and the games.”
———
Nothing was going to come easy.
“I remember that the regular season was a grind,” Raich said. “We had a target on our back. We were expected to win the region. You just hope you get through it without any injuries. Everybody had to stay healthy.
“We got positioned for the section tournament. It was a relief to get through that.”
———
That’s because Duluth Central was going to be the thorn in the Bluejackets’ side.
“We were supposed to meet them in the section final, and that’s the way it turned out,” Raich said. “We scouted them so much. We played them twice, knowing we were going to see them again.
“We held our cards back, so it was a chess match with them.”
———
The Bluejackets hadn’t been to state for 25 years, and during that season, Potter, who was a senior on that team, knew something special was in the works.
“It was an awesome group of girls, and we had coaches that believed in us,” Potter said. “It was never a matter of setting records, but it was more the fact that with hard work and direction we were going, we knew we could do some cool things and be successful.”
———
It also helped that the Bluejackets had a front line of 6-foot-1-inch, 6-2, 6-1 and 6-2.
“We had a unique team with tremendous height,”Madrinich said. “For that time in girls basketball, that was a tall team. Not only that, but as far as personal on the team, they were wonderful people who went on to play Division I and II college sports.
“We had a lot of experience.”
Along with Madrinich, that front line consisted of VonderHaar, McKibbon and Slosson.
“It was a tremendous team to be a part of,” Madrinich said. “The girls I played with at that time, from the bottom of my heart, so many of them are giving back to their communities.”
“That was a huge advantage,” Raich said. “Teams certainly had to collapse in on us, because we had tall kids coming off the bench. It was unique for a high school team to have that kind of lineup.
“It makes it easier to coach because teams focus on taking the game with full-court pressure on you. The challenge was getting the ball up the court. That made it tough combating strategies of stopping that inside game.”
———
Madrinich, who went on to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, then professionally in Sweden, was more impressed with the way McKibbon dominated on the court.
“She was a phenomenal athlete in volleyball, basketball and track,” Madrinich said. “She had this element of power and speed that was unseen in this area. She could take the ball coast-to-coast, and no one wanted to get in her way.
“To have all of those elements, it was amazing to work with.”
———
That Section 7AAA matchup with the Trojans did play out, but it took two overtimes for Hibbing to beat its rival from Duluth.
“It was intense pressure on us,” Raich said. “We were expected to win, but Central threw us a curveball. They only chance they had was to slow it down, and go into a sag-type defense.
“They held the ball, slowed it down and took us out of our rhythm. That took us out of our game.”
According to McKibbon, a lot of teams tried to do that to Hibbing that year.
“We were a quick team, a fastbreak team,” McKibbon said. “They thought they could slow it down and get us on our heels. That is something that would hurt us. That’s hard when you’re a fast-paced team.
“When you get into that mode, you stop doing things the way you’re used to doing them. You lose a little bit of that spark.”
———
The Bluejackets would beat Duluth Central in the 7AAA finals, which, according to Raich, was the pinnacle of the season.
“The most exciting part of it is winning the region championship,” Raich said. “I hope the kids felt that way. It was a sense of relief once we made it through.”
———
The out-of-state sites for the quarterfinal-round games had already been determined, and Hibbing knew it was playing at home.
That’s not exactly what the team wanted to do.
“Your dream is to make it down there and play on the big stage, especially when you’re from northern Minnesota,” Potter said. “It’s not the same as if you’re playing at the University of Minnesota.
“You think of the state as playing in the Metro area, playing with all of the big schools, representing Hibbing. The memorial building is a great place to play, but it doesn’t have the same impact as if you were down in the cities.”
Madrinich said, “It was unique to have the first round of state in Hibbing. We go on to win the section, then our first-round game is at the memorial arena. It was great to win the section finals, then after our send off, we’re sent to the memorial arena.”
It may have been convenient for the Bluejackets, but it took some of the luster away from the experience.
“I’d like to say the positive side is that memorial building was going to be filled, but the exciting part is going to the cities and playing on the big floor,” Raich said. “We were robbed of that opportunity.
“We had a sendoff. We left the building and walked down the block. That’s not what it’s supposed to be about. I felt bad for the student/athletes.”
For McKibbon, that was a letdown, but she ended up putting things into perspective.
“My dream going through high school was to make it to state, and that feeling was surreal,” McKibbon said. “To play in Hibbing, that was depressing. We didn’t get that feeling of going to state.
“We played in a different arena, but it was nothing exciting and new for us. At the time it was a bummer, but in hindsight, that was such a small part of my life. What would the experience have been had we gone to a different atmosphere? I don’t know.”
———
The Bluejackets first-round opponent was Alexandria.
The Cardinals were ahead by six points with only 10 seconds to play in regulation.
It looked like Hibbing was dead in the water, but McKibbon thought otherwise.
The Bluejackets would score six points in the final 10 seconds to tie it and send the game into overtime.
Hibbing needed Alexandria to make some mistakes, and the Cardinals reciprocated, turning the ball over twice without getting the ball past the free throw line.
———
What happened in the last 10 seconds?
The sequence of events went something like this: McKibbon was fouled with 10 seconds to play. She made both free throws to cut the lead to four; McKibbon then intercepted an Alexandria inbounds pass and scored to cut it to two; following a timeout, Raich put Amanda Slosson on the inbounds pass, and the Cardinals threw the ball away; on the ensuing inbounds pass, Hibbing ran a lob play to McKibbon. The play was run to perfection, but McKibbon was fouled; with no time on the clock and nobody standing around the free throw lane, McKibbon sank both charity tosses to tie the game.
“She was one of the most amazing athletes I had the privilege to work with,” Raich said. “With the type of athlete she was, teams were scared of what she could do on the court. She proved that in college.”
McKibbon would play at Division I Evansville, and she’s in the school’s hall of fame.
———
It was just another day on the court for McKibbon.
“When I get into a situation like that, I have tunnel vision,” McKibbon said. “I’m at 100-percent. It didn’t matter what the coach said to me, I was going to get the ball. It was my last game. I had nothing to lose.”
McKibbon admitted that she wasn’t the best free throw shooter on the team, but she was a big-time player in big-time situations.
“I was nervous,” McKibbon said. “I was running off adrenaline. It was make-or-break and do-or-die. I closed my eyes, prayed and hoped they would go in. Those were the biggest free throws I had made in my whole life.
“Going into the overtime, it was awesome to do that.”
———
In the overtime session, McKibbon fouled out with just over one minute left to play.
As the Cardinals were holding the ball for the last shot, all she could do was sit and watch.
“I was holding hands with my teammates on the bench, thinking, “Don’t let them shoot,’” McKibbon said. “She shot it.”
It was a 35-foot 3-pointer that hit nothing-but-net, which turned out to be the game-winning shot.
That shot reverberates even today.
“What I remember in that game is a sophomore on their team hitting that 3-pointer to go ahead,” Raich said. “She hit a great shot from a long distance. We came out of timeout with a little time left, but it was a heartbreaker.
“What made it tough, too, was that it was the first time in the history of the tournament where you were one-and-done. That made it more of a heartbreak. We walked to state, then we walked home after it was over.”
Just like that, Hibbing’s season came to a crashing halt.
“It happened so quickly,” Madrinich said. “We played a great team, then lost on a last-second shot. In the blink of an eye, it was over. It was wonderful and tragic all at the same time.
“We gave it our best shot, and they ended up winning the state tournament.”
———
According to Potter, the team was physically beat down.
“I remember being tired at the end of it,” Potter said. “We left it all on the court. We worked so hard. I still get goosebumps thinking about it. We came so close, but I can’t describe the feeling of that defeat, not being able to take it to the next game.”
No one will forget that loss.
“You talk about the thrill of the victory, then you have an anticlimactic ending,” Potter said. “That made going across the street a bummer. On the flip side, we were one of the only teams that had done that. Maybe we can hang our hats on that.”
———
Hibbing can hang its hat on the fact that it advanced to state.
“It was a group of kids that are good people,” Raich said. “They’re all raising families. Meghan took over a job that I used to have. Kate, it was fun watching her coach. It was the highlight of my life to do that.”
———
It also helped that Raich had the coaching smarts of Scott Wirtanen on the bench by his side.
“He has a great basketball mind,” Raich said. “That’s why I asked him to be a part of the staff. He was also a strong post player himself, so he knew how to work with our frontline.
“It was a fun team of coaches to work with. We all played our part. It was a privilege to be with that group.”
———
There’s one image that occured after that game that will stick in Potter’s mind forever.
“Mr. Wirtanen was sitting on the bench going down to the locker room, and he was crushed,” Potter said. “That embodied how we felt. It was soul crushing.”
———
The unfortunate thing about it was Hibbing didn’t get to showcase its talents in the Twin Cities.
McKibbon wound up with 20 points and 20 rebounds in that game, and was never considered for the all-state team because she didn’t get to play in the cities.
That’s the one thing that bothers this team today.
“That would have been a huge deal, to prove that we were better than a one-and-done team,” Potter said. “To lose that game in that fashion shows we were a good team after coming off that Duluth Central win in the finals.
“A consolation game would have given us a chance to redeem ourselves, and show the rest of the state who we were, and what we had. No one can take that away from us.”
