Hibbing swims past Devils, 103-81

HIBBING — With only two meets left in the regular season, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team must start taking some steps forward.
The Bluejackets did some of that Tuesday en route to a 103-81 win over Virginia at the high school pool, but it wasn’t across the board.
Hibbing coach Mike Venziano saw some improvement over his teams’ last meet in Grand Rapids.
“Several of our swims I thought were better, but some stayed status quo,” Veneziano said. “We have a few rough areas, but not bad. We’re moving in the right direction.”
As are the Blue Devils, according to Virginia coach Kerrie Klovstad.
“We came in here, knowing it was going to be a strong meet,” Klovstad said. “They all dropped time, and that’s all I wanted from the girls. They swam their hardest, and that’s all I can ask for.”
The Blue Devils started quick with a win in the 200 medley relay. Isabella Smith, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick and Elise Hoard swam a 2:08.22.
Geli Stenson came back to win the 200 freestyle for Hibbing in 2:03.32, then the Bluejackets won the next two events, Madison St. George took the 200 individual medley in 2:35.03, Emery Maki in the 50 freestyle, 28.56 and Maddy Clusiau won the diving with 180.85 points.
Devich ended tha string of wins when she captured the 100 butterfly in 1:04.76, but Hibbing went one, two three in the 100 freestyle, with Emerson taking the top honors at 1:01.21.
Stenson came back to win the 500 freestyle in 5:37.72, then Hibbing’s 200 freestyle relay team of Emerson, Maki, St. George and Stenson won with a time of 1:48.87
Kalisch would win the 100 backstroke in 1:11.38, and the Bluejackets also placed second and third in the event.
Virginia closed out the meet with two wins, Devich taking the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.26, Samantha Bartovich, Hoard, Stephanie Kowalski and Devich winning the 400 freestyle relay in 4:29.32.
“It’s going well,” Klovstad said. “It’s the first year, so I’m trying to figure out what’s the best rotation for these girls. It’s kind of hard, but I think we’re all having fun. I’m happy with it.”
As for Veneziano, he needs to see his team have a sense of urgency with those two meets left.
“Time is relatively short,” Veneziano said. “We need that sense of urgency around here. I don’t think they realize how short the remainder of this season is. Every time I tell them that, they seem to be shocked over that fact.
“I can’t do it for them.”
Hibbing 103, Virginia 81
200 medley relay — 1. Virginia (Isabella Smith, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Elise Hoard), 2:08.22; 2. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Riley Story, Bella Alaspa, Emery Maki), 2:12.71; 3. Hibbing (Jordyn McCormack, Shelby Hughes, Meghan Savage, Lily Lantz), 2:16.18.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:03.32; 2. Dani Logan, V, 2:24.39; 3. Alison Trullinger, H, 2:25.18.
200 individual medley — 1, Madison St. George, H, 2:35.03; 2. Macie Emerson, H, 2:36.16; 3. Pechonick, V, 2:39.16.
50 freestyle — 1. Maki, H, 28.56; 2. Kalisch, H, 28.02; 3. Emma Vukmanich, V, 29.00.
Diving — 1. Maddy Clusiau, H, 180.85; 2. Helen Phennung, V, 150.05; 3. Grace Phenning, V, 131.15.
100 butterfly — 1. Devich, V, 1:04.76; 2. St. George, H, 1:08.47; 3. Pechonick, V, 1:11.21.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 1:01.21; 2. Maki, H, 1:03.23; 3. Hughes, H, 1:05.01.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:37.72; 2. Hoard, V, 6:18.71; 3. Logan, V, 6:38.48.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, St. George, Stenson), 1:48.87; 2. Hibbing (Meghan Savage, Alaspa, Story, Hughes), 1:58.99; 3. Virginia (Pechonick, Harvey, Smith, Vukmanich), 2:00.69.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, H, 1:11.38; 2. McCormack, H, 1:15.07; 3. Mia Savage, H, 1:15.26.
100 breaststroke — 1. Devich, V, 1:13.26; 2. Gabriella Mast, V, 1:47.32.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Virginia (Samantha Bartovich, Hoard, Stephanie Kowalski, Devich), 4:29.32; 2. Virginia (Wrenna Galloway, Logan, Jaelyn Parks, Maija Rantala), 4:56.17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.