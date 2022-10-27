HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls cross country program has won back-to-back section titles during a stretch from 1979, 1980 and 1981, with Shelly Brisbois and Sylvia Zambrano, and in 1987 and 1988, with Missy Johnson as the teams’ top runners.

The Bluejackets secured a third time as back-to-back champions as Hibbing scored 47 points to place first at the Section 7AA Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.

