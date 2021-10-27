Hibbing CC hopes to break state meet dry spell

HIBBING — It’s been quite some time since Hibbing High School has sent either a boys or girls cross country team to state.
That drought could end today when the Section 7AA Meet begins at 3 p.m. at the Cloquet Country Club.
The top two teams will advance to state, as well as the next six individuals not on those teams.
The Bluejacket girls have put themselves in a position to break that dryspell, but they will have to out-run both Proctor and North Shore (Cook County and Two Harbors) to achieve that goal.
Hibbing will have to find a way to break up those top packs for both of those teams.
“It’s all in their top-three girls,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “They run a tighter pack than what our top three run. That’s going to be what has to happen and what changes for our team.”
The Bluejackets should have one of the top runners in the section in Mileena Sladek, who placed first in the Class AA race at Proctor last week and was top four in the conference meet.
“Mileena has run a heck of a last two races,” Plese said. “She beat the two Proctor girls that beat her the previous week. She took the lead from them and raced the two MIB girls.
“That was a nice thing to watch. She’s clicking. She’s firing on all cylinders. In that instance, we need to have another girl or two step up.”
After that, it’s up to Abigail Theien, Gianna Figueroa and Jorie Anderson.
“They have to stick with Abby and stick to within sight of Mileena,” Plese said. “Plus, we’re chasing the green-and-white (Proctor) and and black-and-white (North Shore).
“We sat in my classroom and looked at times and virtual meets, and that opened the girls’ eyes that we haven’t been using this as a motivational tool of ‘Hey, you’re close to state.’ Literally, we’re right there.”
It’s going to take personal records to get the job done.
“If we all show up and run our PRs, we have a slight edge,” Plese said. “If we run averages, North Shore has the edge. It’s about who shows up and who wants it.”
It also falls upon the shoulders of Avery Kukowski, Reese Aune and Audra Murden, who will round out Hibbing’s runners.
“Hopefully, they all show up,” Plese said. “They have to be ready to push. Mentally, we’ve been on a couple of runs this week, and they seem ready and prepared to go. That’s what it’s going to take.
“It’s that concept of every spot matters. It helped them to see it on the board in my classroom. We point at the girl in front of them, do a quick surge, get up with them and get in front of them. Every little spot matters.
“We’re looking at a five-, seven- or nine-point difference. We can’t have our top girl finish in the top two, then our next girl at 11. If Proctor sneaks three in and North Shore three in, we’re battling uphill. We need to move our pack up a little tighter.”
Plese gives Aune some high praise for keeping this team together.
“She has been reigning in everyone this week,” Plese said. “She’s setting a nice tone in practice. They know how hard it is to do something like this, and they know how close they are.
“Even though they’re all back next year, that doesn’t guarantee anything. When you’re sitting this close to something, you have to refocus. This is where we want to be as a group, not just as individuals. We’re shooting for the team.”
On the boys side, Hibbing will be looking at individual performances, especially from freshman Lucas Arnhold, but he has to drop another 30 seconds to have that opportunity.
“I’m not sure anyone of us would have predicted that Lucas would be our hands down No. 1 runner,” Plese said. “That’s what happened. He’s run with a lot of grit and determination.
“He’s sitting about 30 seconds out of true contention. We’ve talked to him a few times, and he plays it off like he’s not paying attention, or not thinking he has a chance.”
That couldn’t be further from the truth. Arnhold knows exactly what he needs to run to make it.
“We asked him about 17:30 and what kind of mile pace that would be,” Plese said. “He knew right away. He answered before the coaches. He has thought about it. It’s on his mind.
“We’ve seen kids drop 30 to 40 seconds at the section meet, albeit, they’re usually seniors doing their last race. Nothing is impossible. He’s got a lot of determination to race. He’s a gutsy runner in that sense.”
The positive is that the oldest runner is a sophomore, so the future looks bright.
“In a couple years, they could have the same look as the girls,” Plese said. “They have to keep improving.”
Joining Arnhold on the team will be Taite Murden, Oliver Stevens, Christian Massich, Finn Eskeli, Silas Langner and Joey Gabardi.
None of them have section experience.
“They’re brand new to us,” Plese said. “There’s a mental component there, but they’ve been working through that. Hopefully, we show up and run some PRs. It should be a fun day for them.
“I want them to set the tone that we’re going to improve, and come back stronger next year.”
