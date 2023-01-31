EVELETH — The Hermantown girls’ basketball team controlled the pace of play Monday night against Rock Ridge.

And because of that, the Hawks built a small lead that felt insurmountable to the Wolverines, even when it was as small as six points. Eventually, Hermantown built their lead further, coming away with the 67-54 win over home standing Rock Ridge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments