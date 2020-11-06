Hawks down Bluejackets, 38-12

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School football team put together their best effort of the season, but five turnovers helped Hermantown come away with a 38-12 victory Friday at Cheever Field.
The Hawks intercepted five Hibbing passes, with two of those coming on the first two Bluejacket drives, but the first quarter ended 0-0.
“We came out with energy,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “They came out on fire. They were ready to play. There was a different energy before the game. We could feel it. There’s things we can learn, and things we need to work on.
On the second interception, the Hawks got on the board with Michael Lau connected with Daniel Walsh for an 11-yard scoring strike.
The Bluejackets would get on the board on their ensuing drive as quarterback Conner Perkins led the march, which was culminated on a 3-yard run by Connor Marschalk.
Hibbing recovered on an onside kick, but the Bluejackets couldn’t capitalize on it at the end of the second quarter.
“We felt good at that point,” Howard said. “The kids were excited, but we to keep working. We have to keep the passion to go through an entire game.”
Hermantown took the third-quarter kickoff and only five plays, traveling 72 yards for a touchdown. Robbie Thorsten rambled in from 24 yards out to give the Hawks a 13-6 lead.
The Bluejackets put a nice drive together on the ensuing kickoff, and on fourth-and-16, Conner Perkins connected with Amari Manning for 16 yards and a first down.
The drive stalled on that next set of downs as Hibbing couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-sixth.
It didn’t take Hermantown long to put some distance between itself and the Bluejackets.
The Hawks went on a five-play, 70-yard driving culminating in a 24-yard touchdown run by Gavin Blomdahl.
The Hawks picked up their fourth interception of the game late in the third quarter, and it took them only four plays to travel 45 yards for a touchdown.
Mitchell Warmington got the honors on a 19-yard scoring strike from Lau.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Bluejackets took over on the 50 and five plays later, Perkins hit Amari Manning for a 15-yard scoring strike to make it 26-12.
The big play on the drive was a Perkins to Hayden Verhal pass of 30 yards.
Isaac Erickson intercepted a Lau pass and returned it 53 yards to put Hibbing in business again, but Hermantown intercepted its fifth pass of the game to nullify that drive.
“That comes with having two young quarterbacks,” Howard said. “They’re learning. It’s a lot of learning for them, but we had a lot of nice plays.”
After that interception, the Hawks only needed five plays to travel 72 yards for another touchdown as Thorsten ran it in from seven yards out.
Rocco Erickson scored on a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter for the final score of the game.
HERM 0 7 19 12 — 38
HIB 0 6 0 6 — 12
First Quarter:
No scoring
Second Quarter:
HERM — Daniel Walsh 11 pass from Michael Lau (Beau Janzig kick)
HIB — Connor Marschalk 3 run (run failed)
Third Quarter:
HERM — Robbie Thorsten 24 run (kick failed)
HERM — Gavin Blomdahl 24 run (run failed)
HERM — Mitchell Warmington 19 pass from Lau (Janzig kick)
Fourth Quarter:
HIB — Amari Manning 15 pass from Conner Perkins (run failed)
HERM — Thorsten 7 run (kick failed)
HERM — Rocco Erickson 1 run (run failed)
