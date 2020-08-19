Harriers ready to get back on the course

VIRGINIA — Cross country for the 2020 season got up and running on Monday, but it wasn’t exactly an easy process due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, the Virginia athletes are taking it in stride.
“That COVID’s throwing a wrench into everything. So far everybody’s been very good sports with it. We’re making the most of it,’’ said head coach Andy Del Greco, now in his seventh year at the helm. “It’s something we have to do. We’re being really strict with the kids.’’
Regarding wearing masks and abiding by other social distancing and health guidelines, “there’s no option,’’ the coach told the Mesabi Tribune. “If they want to have a season, we have to do it this way. It’s not easy. The kids are being troopers.’’
Virginia’s cross country team is up to about 45 runners in grades 7-12, which is around eight more than last season. Having no one from their team graduate has only helped the situation.
Del Greco added a few of the athletes most likely came from football and volleyball, which were recently moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The numbers are working out so far with the coaches required to divide up the team into pods of no more than 25 (including the coaches).
“We have it just right’’ with the higher numbers, said Del Greco, who is assisted by Ann Del Greco and Chris Ismil.
Dividing the runners into the pods should be a benefit.
The head coach said the groups are a mix of high school and junior high athletes. That will enable the young students to learn from the more experienced. The older runners can also learn how to mentor junior high participants.
“We’re gonna get some good things out of it.’’
At Tuesday’s practice, social distancing and mask wearing were evident as the runners sat outside the Roosevelt Gymnasium listening to coaching instructions. The masks of many different colors were in place as the athletes went through a series of stretches outside the high school and in a parking lot across the street.
“We try to social distance. It’s very strict,’’ Del Greco said. “We talk to the kids and tell them how serious it is. The only time they can have the masks off is when they run.’’
The Blue Devils’ first home meet is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Virginia Golf Course, and it will look considerably different compared to other years.
“It’s going to be run differently because the rules say we can’t have more than three teams’’ at any one meet, Del Greco stated. “Right now we have it so we can run three meets of three teams on Wednesday, Sept. 2.’’
The participants in each meet would have about one hour to pick up their belongings after their race and clear the area before the next meet gets underway. “The next team will come in, ready to run basically.’’
In addition, warm ups will most likely take place in Olcott Park before the teams are transported to the golf course.
For the season, Virginia will compete in just seven meets instead of 10 due to Minnesota State High School League guidelines. It is unknown if the section meet or state meet will be held.
The Blue Devils team will look to its seniors and veteran runners out on the course. The squad has about 10 seniors this season and a nice mix of the other ages.
“Our program’s growing. We keep getting a lot of young kids,’’ Del Greco said.
The coach believes both the boys’ and girls’ teams should be good.
“The boys are going to be real strong,’’ all the way down to the junior varsity, Del Greco said. “The boys are real deep.’’
On the girls’ side, “we finally have some more numbers this year because a few more are coming out. The girls should be very competitive this year too.’’
“We should be very good if we end up having a season,’’ the coach added.
As far as the rest of the schedule, Del Greco said Iron Range Conference coaches are in the process of meeting online to put their calendars together. It is also unknown if spectators will be allowed at the meets.
He is definitely looking at having a meet later in the season that runs through Olcott Park.
Junior high meets will also have to be considered, according to Del Greco, who said he didn’t know if they will compete in the first meet. He knows he definitely doesn’t want them to be forgotten. “They’re coming in to run and compete. They need to try and get one also.’’
Del Greco also has his sights set on having an elementary program (grades 4-6) on Saturdays once school starts.
Despite the COVID-19 obstacles, the runners are all in on the 2020 season.
“They’re chomping at the bit to do something athletic wise and sports wise, just to do something. I think this is a nice way of getting them active and doing stuff. They’re in it and they want to do it,’’ said the coach.
Officials from the Virginia Golf Course and Park and Recreation are also committed to making the opening meet a good one.
“It’s a challenge, but we’re going to do what we can. We’re going to get the best season out of it that we can,’’ Del Greco said.
