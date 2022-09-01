Harriers hit the course at Virginia

Runners in the boys’ varsity 5K race make a turn at Wednesday’s Rock Ridge Invitational at the Virginia Golf Course. Eventual race champion Cameron Stocke is seen furthest to the right.

 JIM ROMSAAS

VIRGINIA — It was a pair of powerhouse teams from last season that found success on Wednesday at the early-season Rock Ridge Cross Country Invitational.

On the boys side, the hosting Wolverines claimed three of the top four spots in the varsity race to crush the competition with 23 points. For the girls, Hibbing placed two runners in the top five and another in the top 10 to come away with the win on 47 points.

