Grizzlies put together complete game in 28-14 win over Barnum

COOK — The North Woods football team took care of business on both sides of the ball on Friday afternoon and beat Barnum, 28-14.
“I think we played a nearly complete football game,” Grizzlies coach Joel Anderson said. “Offensively and defensively, we played a great game.”
On the offensive side of the ball senior running back TJ Chisbotti rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns while picking up another 30 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Both squads’ defenses played big in the first quarter with the two teams looking at a 0-0 tie after one. The Grizzlies went for it on fourth down in the first quarter and were able to move the chains but could not cross the Barnum goal line.
North Woods opened up the game scoring with just 19 seconds left in the first half when quarterback Ty Fabish hit TJ Chiabotti with a 14-yard touchdown pass to give the Grizzlies a 6-0 lead. Fabish then hit Jared Chiabotti with the two-point conversion pass to make it a 8-0 North Woods lead.
“That first half on defense was great,” Anderson said. “There was probably a little miss here and there but we played a solid half on defense.”
The Grizzlies didn’t waste any time getting on the board in the second half. Jared Chiabotti picked up the second half opening kick and raced untouched 80 yards for a touchdown. The point after pass failed and North Woods led 14-0.
“That was huge,” Anderson said. “That added to our lead and put our defense back on the field.”
The Bombers broke up the Grizzlies shutout with 6:07 to play in the third quarter when quarterback Caden Sheff ran it in from 9 yards out. Sheff then hit JJ Stevens with the two point conversion to make it a 14-8 contest.
The Grizzlies would not let Barnum get any closer. North Woods continued to run the ball behind their solid line and collected first down after first down until TJ Chiabotti raced in from 15 yards out to make it 20-8. Chiabotti then ran in the two point conversion to make it a 22-8 game.
He was not done yet. On their next possession, He scored his third touchdown of the game, running it in from 38 yards out. The point after run failed and it was a 28-8 North Woods lead.
The Bombers closed out the contest scoring when Hayden Charbone hit Willie Richardson with a 30-yard touchdown pass. The point after pass failed and the game came to an end.
“Overall we played a great game on both sides of the ball,” Anderson said. “Next week we go to Braham and we will have to be ready to play some good football. Monday, it's back to work for us.”
BHS 0 0 8 6 — 14
NW 0 8 6 14 — 28
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
NW — TJ Chiabotti 14 pass from Ty Fabish (Jared Chiabotti pass from Fabish)
Third Quarter
NW — Jared Chiabotti 80 yard kick return (pass failed)
B — Caden Sheff 5 run (JJ Stevens pass from Sheff)
Fourth Quarter
NW — TJ Chiabotti 15 run (TJ Chiabotti run)
NW — TJ Chiabotti 38 run (run failed)
B — Willie Richardson 30 pass from Hayden Charbone (pass failed)
