CHERRY — The North Woods girls’ basketball team took a trip to Cherry on Tuesday and it turned out to be a game that high school sports are all about.
Lead changes throughout and a lot of back and forth scoring from both teams ended with the Grizzlies coming away with a 66-61 win in overtime.
“What a fun game that was,” North Woods coach Liz Cheney said. “Both teams were letting it all go out there on the court.”
It was a back and forth game early in the first half.
Following a 16-16 tie, North Woods got some free throws from River Cheney and a 3-pointer from Helen Koch to make it a 25-20 Grizzlies lead.
The Tigers fought their way back into the game when Jillian Sajdak hit a deep 3-pointer to cut the Grizzlies lead to four, 29-25.
North Woods then went on a 10-2 scoring run at the end of the half and held a 39-27 lead after the first 18 minutes of play.
“We had way too many turnovers in that first half,” Cherry coach Dan Grotberg said. “I told them at the half that we were not out of this game yet but we had to change some things out there.”
The Tigers did just that.
They started to move the ball around, which led to some easy buckets.
North Woods had a 16 point lead but the Cherry offense started to click and following a pair of Faith Zganjar free throws, an Anna Serna layup, and a Zganjar three-pointer, suddenly it was a nine point game.
“I told them to keep finding the open shooter,” Grotberg said. “They did just that.”
Cherry continued to chip away at the Grizzlies lead and they finally managed to tie it up with six minutes to play.
“We really let our guard down and they took advantage of it,” Cheney said. “We had to get back to playing our game.”
The teams traded buckets until there was 39 seconds left to play in regulation time. Koch drove to the bucket and was fouled.
The junior made both free throws and the Grizzlies had a two point lead.
Cherry came down the court with the ball and tossed it around as time was running out.
Following a miss, Serna got the rebound and hit a short jumper as time ran out with the score tied at 58-58, sending the teams to overtime.
“That was a big shot,” Grotberg said. “She just picked her spot and hit it.”
The Grizzlies grabbed a quick four point lead in the extra period when Koch made a layup and Kiana LaRoque made one of her own.
Arabella Grotberg made a bucket for the Tigers to make it a two-point game with just 1:45 left to play.
On the next North Woods trip down court Serna picked up her fifth foul.
“When you lose one of your top players with 27 points it hurts,” Grotberg said.
The Grizzlies made four more free throws and time ran out on the Tigers.
“Free throw shooting also really hurt us tonight,” Grotberg said. “But I have to give these girls some credit. They battled out there.”
Cheney felt the same about her squad.
“We fought hard out there,” Cheney said. “This was a fun game to watch. Both teams were out there playing to win.”
Serna fouled out with 27 to lead the Tigers while Zganjar added 19. Koch led the Grizzlies with 20 while LaRoque added 12.
North Woods will travel to Fond du Lac Ojibwe today. Cherry travels to Greenway on Friday.
NW 39 19 8 — 66
CHS 27 31 3 — 61
North Woods: Helen Koch 20, Tatum Barto 7, Hannah Kinsey 11, Brielle Lindgren 4, Kiana LaRoque 12, River Cheney 8, Talise Goodsky 6; 3-pointers: Koch 2; Free throws: 22-38; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Cheney.
Cherry: Arabella Grotberg 2, Mackenna Ridge 5, Anna Serna 27, Faith Zganjar 19, Jillian Sajdak 10; Three-pointers: Zganjar 2, Sajdak 1; Free throws: 8-26; Total fouls: 25; Fouled out: Serna, Ridge.
