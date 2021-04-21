Grizzlies’ Olson leads North Woods to win at Virginia

VIRGINIA — North Woods golfer Ian Olson took home individual medalist honors to lead the Grizzlies to a win at the Virginia Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.

Olson carded a nine-hole 36 to win the event by two strokes. North Woods finished on top with a team score of 161. Hibbing’s Conner Willard and International Falls’ Nick Tanner led their respective teams with scores of 38. Hibbing finished fourth with a team score of 180.

Virginia finished third as a team behind the Grizzlies and the Broncos with a team score of 169 and were paced by Andrew Peterson and Rollie Seppala, both finishing with a 41.

Eveleth-Gilbert finished fifth as a team (190) with Nick Troutwine leading the way for the Bears with a 46. Mesabi East finished sixth with a 204, paced by Ty Laugen’s 47.

Northeast Range/Ely did not submit a team score but was led individually by Ethan Zaitz’s 59.

