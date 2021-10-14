Grizzlies blow by Giants, 44-6

COOK — Battling it out on a chilly Thursday night, the North Woods and Mesabi East football teams put their identical 4-2 records on the line in a matchup in Cook.
In the end, the Giants had no answer for the Grizzlies X-factor: senior running back TJ Chiabotti. Chiabotti lit up Mesabi East, running for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries as North Woods earned the 44-6 win to move to 5-2 on the season.
North Woods got out to the early lead with Chiabotti breaking free on an 87-yard touchdown run that put the Grizzlies up 6-0 heading into the second quarter.
While Mesabi East got on the board in the second, it was just one touchdown to North Woods’ four that separated the two teams for good.
Chiabotti broke free once more, scoring again on the ground from 68 yards out. Quarterback Ty Fabish hit Olin Nelson for the two-pointer to make it 14-0. The next North Woods drive again ended with a touchdown, capped off on a one-yard run from Jake Panichi. Fabish then hit Jared Chiabotti for two more to go up 22-0.
The Giants lit up their side of the scoreboard on the ensuing kickoff when Ethan Murray fielded the kick and brought it to the house from 76 yards out.
The highlights ended there for Mesabi East, however, with TJ Chiabotti running in his third touchdown of the night from 14 yards out before Jared Chiabotti caught a pass from Fabish for the 20-yard score. TJ Chiabotti ran in the two-pointer and it was 36-6 heading into halftime.
The Grizzlies added one final score in the third quarter with Fabish connecting with Erik Aune from 18 yards out for the touchdown. Jared Chiabotti ran in the final two-pointer to put the final score at 44-6.
North Woods will close out their regular season on Tuesday with a 5 p.m matchup in East Central. Mesabi East is scheduled to host Hinckley-Finlayson on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
ME 0 6 0 0 — 6
NW 6 30 8 0 — 44
First Quarter
N: TJ Chiabotti 87 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
N: T. Chiabotti 68 run (Olin Nelson from Ty Fabish)
N: Jake Pannichi 1 run (Jared Chiabotti from Fabish)
M: Ethan Murray 76 kickoff return (run failed)
N: T. Chiabotti 14 run (pass failed)
N: J. Chiabotti 20 pass from Fabish (T. Chiabotti run)
Third Quarter
N: Erik Aune 18 pass from Fabish (J. Chiabotti run)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
