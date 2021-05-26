Grizzlies 2nd, Nighthawks 3rd heading into finals

VIRGINIA — After one day at the Section 7A golf tournament, the North Woods’ girls sit 20 strokes back of Braham and will need an outstanding second day if they hope to qualify for the state tournament as a team.
The Grizzlies recorded a team score of 393 Wednesday while the Braham Bombers finished at 373. Northeast Range/Ely sits in third at 422 while Hinckley-Finlayson is fourth at 430.
Tori Olson leads amongst all other Iron Range golfers, sitting in seventh with a score of 94. Teammate Haley Bogdan is in eighth with a 95 and the Nighthawks’ Abby Koivisto is tied for ninth with a 96.
Northeast Range/Ely’s Anna Barich and North Woods’ Morgan Burnett are tied for 13th after shooting 100 on the day.
All teams and individual golfers will advance to today’s finals at the Virginia Golf Course.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Kianna Johnson sits at the top of the leaderboard with an 82. The top team after today’s final and the five best individuals not on that team will advance to the Class A State Golf Tournament.
Other scores from North Woods today include Madison Dantes in 18th (104), Abbigail Shuster in 24th (116) and Lauren Burnett in 30th (128).
Other scores from Northeast Range/Ely include Carena DeBeltz in 27th (119), Alexia Lightfeather in 29th (126) and Cylvia DeBeltz in 31st (129).
Other top 10 golfers on the day include Sophia Hokins (tied-2nd, 86) from Hinckley-Finalyson, Jenna Bostrum (tied-2nd, 86), Tessa Burmaster (4th, 89) and Madison Davis (tied-9th, 96) from Braham, Delaney Koecher (5th, 91) from Barnum, Mattea Wick (6th, 93) from Bigfork and Nakomis Mitchell (tied-9th, 96) from Cass Lake-Bena.
The Class A State Golf Tournament is set for June 15-16 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Girls’ Section 7A Golf Tournament, Day 1
Virginia Golf Course
Team Results (All 4 teams advance): 1, Braham, 373; 2, North Woods, 393; 3, Northeast Range/Ely, 422; 4, Hinckley-Finlayson, 430.
Individual Scores (Top 20 golfers not on top 4 teams advance): 1, Kianna Johnson, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 82; 2T, Sophia Hokins, HF, 86; 2T, Jenna Bostrom, Braham, 86; 4, Tessa Burmaster, Braham 89; 5, Delaney Koecher, Barnum, 91; 6, Mattea Wick, Bigfork, 93; 7, Tori Olson, NW, 94; 8, Haley Bogdan, NW, 95; 9T, Nakomis Mitchell, Cass Lake-Bena, 96; 9T, Abby Koivisto, NRE, 96; 9T, Madison Davis, Braham, 96.
12, Matay Mitchell, CLB, 97; 13T, Anna Barich, NRE, 100; 13T, Morgan Burnett, NW, 100; 15T, Julia Wick, Bigfork, 102; 15T, Jenna Burmaster, Braham, 102; 17, Jenna Bryant, 103; 18T, Madison Dantes, NW, 104; 18T, Alisin Martin, HF, 104; 18T, Ellee George, Blackduck; 104.
21, Phoebe Morgan, NRE, 107; 22, Madysen Tendrup, Bigfork, 110; 23, Riki Mae Duevel, Barnum, 111; 24, Abbigail Shuster, NW, 116; 25, Delaney Johnson, Braham, 117; 26, Jovi Fahey, HF, 118; 27, Carena DeBeltz, NRE, 119; 28, Adriana Dematti, HF, 122; 29, Alexia Lightfeather, NRE, 126; 30, Lauren Burnett, NW, 128.
31, Cylvia DeBeltz, NRE, 129; 32, Karlyle Pitzl, Blackduck, 146; 33, Kira DeCaigny, Barnum, 147.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.