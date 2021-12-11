Grappling to the top

VIRGINIA — While this may be the first year of Rock Ridge wrestling, head coach Dennis Benz is in his seventh season back with the program formally known as Virginia Area.
In those seasons since his return, this may be the best start yet for a team of his. Owning dominant dual meet wins over Proctor/Hermantown, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway, Park Rapids and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis, as well as a first place finish a week ago at the Rush City Tournament, the Wolverines look like a team that’s ready to make a deep run in the Section 7AA Tournament.
What’s the cause of the success so far? Benz believes it's a product of many years of building the program.
“It doesn’t happen overnight,” Benz said. “These kids have been together for a while now and it’s starting to click. Hopefully, with the success we’re having, it’ll trickle down to the elementary grades and we’ll get more kids to come out. That’s what we want.”
“Things were a little nip and tuck there as we tried to rebuild but we’ve gotten much better year over year and I think these guys are ready to make something happen. We can push these kids and they’ll keep responding.”
The Wolverines bring back five seniors after having none the year before with Gavin Benz, Jacob Burress, Erik Sundquist, Miigwen Tuchel and Asher Hedblom all being key pieces for Rock Ridge. While Benz knows his seniors are talented, what sets them apart is their work ethic and tenacity on the mat.
“They all work very very hard. They’re setting examples for these younger kids and making them buy in to what we’re doing. If any of these guys lack in talent, they most certainly make up for it in hard work.
“Gavin is close to 125 wins now. It's kind of a thing that the Benz’s will be wrestlers and he’s been doing it for a while now. He’s tough. Jake and Sunny (Erik Sundquist), they’ve got big hearts and you know they won’t leave the mat with anything left in them. Even if they lose, you can’t say anything to them cause you know they gave you everything out there.
“Miigwen is a tough hombre. He’s a good athlete too. He’s just talented and finds a way to win. And Asher is a tough kid. He probably would have won his state prelim last year if he didn’t get hurt. He’s a one-sport kid though so he needs to work on his conditioning. He’s shown improvement but he still has a way to go.”
Juniors Nolan Campbell and Cory Beier return as well as sophomores Colton Gallus, Damian Tapio and Tristan Peterson. They’re joined by a talented freshmen class of Jackson Kendall, Gavin Flannigan, Keegan Comer, Grant Benz and Jake Neari. Seventh grader Gage Benz is also getting up to speed at the 106 spot along with eighth grader Ruben Mammenga at 220/285.
A healthy mix of veterans and greener wrestlers, Benz says the relationship between the older and younger wrestlers is what keeps the program strong.
“You have to get the kids to buy in and you do that by having the older kids help the younger ones. And sometimes the young ones help the older ones too. When you’re at practice and your partner messes up, give them tips and help them out. That goes a long way and it only takes a second.
“The sport is one where you get out of it exactly what you put into it. Once you’re done and graduated, even if you’re not a champion, you can look back at this team and be proud of what you did, win or lose.”
Benz believes the Wolverines can compete in the top four of 7AA along with Grand Rapids, Mora and Aitkin.
“It’s a tough section but it’ll be fun. We had six kids at the state prelims last year which was really remarkable and some were a match shy of going to the finals. It’ll be a dogfight this year but I know our guys are excited to see what they can do as a team and as individuals.
On winning the Rush City tournament a week ago, Benz said it’s the first time a team of his has won a tournament since he returned to coaching, marking a sure sign of progress and a positive direction for the program.
“I think we’re going in the right direction. Seven years ago we had nine guys and they had no clue what we were doing. We had to start that first year from the beginning almost like they were grade school kids. I hear people talking about us going in the right direction so I hope we’re doing things right at this point.”
While the Wolverines have made a name for themselves so far this season by their ability to win matches via pin, Benz says the ability to limit mistakes and simply outhustle the opponent can do a lot to turn things in their favor.
“Until that whistle blows, you go, go, go. We talk about fatigue a lot because it’s probably every athlete’s worst enemy. You don’t want to be the guy that tires out. When you’re in better shape than your opponent, you can feel it and sense it and you have to pounce on them for it.
“By the end of the year, the mistakes you make have to be cut down compared to the beginning. You have to be in better shape and you have to be ready to fight maybe through an overtime period. If you don’t want it, it ain’t gonna happen.”
Looking ahead to some normalcy this season compared to last, Benz is pleased at the spot the team is in right now from more than just a wrestling perspective.
“I’m grateful and happy that the kids are enjoying themselves. The coaches, we try to let them rely on us even off the mat. We don’t want to interfere, but we like to know our kids and what’s going on in their lives and help them out. That’s what a team does and I like to think that we put a lot of effort into that.”
