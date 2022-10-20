Gobblers spoil first game at new Cheever Field

Hibbing’s Ethan Esekli breaks away from an Aitkin defender during the first half of the Bluejackets’ game with the Gobblers Wednesday at Cheever Field at Dr. Ben Owens Stadium in Hibbing.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — Both the Aitkin and Hibbing High School football teams have had a rash of injuries this season, but the Gobblers have handled the situation better than the Bluejackets.

Aitkin came to the new-and-improved Cheever Field Wednesday, started running downhill and came away with a 52-0 victory over Hibbing at Dr. Ben Owens Stadium.

