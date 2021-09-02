Giants win shootout on the road, 46-36 over Braham

BRAHAM — The Mesabi East football team found themselves in a high scoring shootout in their first game of the season. Fortunately for them, the running prowess of Cooper Levander and Jack Ribich were enough to carry the Giants past the Bombers, 46-36 in Braham,
Combining for 380 yards of offense and all seven of the Mesabi East touchdowns, Levander and Ribich powered the ground attack that proved to be just a bit stronger than Braham’s by night's end.
Levander kicked things off the Giants with a pair of 34-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter that put Mesabi East up 12-0. Braham’s Jacob Tepley responded with a 63-yard touchdown run of his own to cut the Giants lead in half. Ribich etched his first score of the game shortly after on a three-yard run to give Mesabi East the 18-6 lead after one quarter.
Braden Grams was next to score for the Bombers, marching in from 11 yards out to make it 18-12 early in the second. The Giants responded with Ribich earning his next touchdown on a two-yard run.
Braham’s Tepley wouldn’t be denied, however, as he scored two more times in the second, first on a five-yard run and then on a 69-yard run. Neither team converting on any two-point plays to this point, Mesabi East found themselves tied with the Bombers 24-24.
The Giants were able to take a slight lead heading into halftime with Levander recording his third touchdown of the night on a four yard run, 30-24.
After a third quarter that saw no scoring, the two teams went back to the shootout in the fourth quarter with Levander running in the next touchdown from 11 yards out. Finally converting the two point play, Levander ran it in once more to put Mesabi East up 38-24.
Tepley responded for Braham with a 29-yard touchdown run shortly after, but Mesabi East scored yet again thanks to Ribich on the two-yard run. On the following conversion, quarterback Evan Skelton hit Levander in the endzone to give Mesabi East the 46-30 lead.
Braham pushed one final score in, this one from Grams three yards out to put the final score at 46-36 in favor of the Giants.
Levander finished with 18 carries for 236 yards and four touchdowns while Ribich finished with 16 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Tepley led the Bombers with 24 carries for 272 yards and four touchdowns.
After the game, Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams had high praise for his team.
“It was a very fun shootout,” Grams began. “It’s good because we talk about having a lot of talent and a few young guys here but all the guys have been working their butts off and it paid off tonight. We have some things to work on but we’ll take a win like this. The offense moved the ball and the defense stood them up big time at the end. It was a heck of a game to be a part of.”
On the running skills of Levander and Ribich, Grams said having a backfield loaded with talent only makes it that much harder on opposing teams.
“Both of them have speed and we like to say that speed kills. They both broke some big tackles to make plays and they’re just good athletes. We like that they run north and south instead of sideways. They find a hole, cut it up and they let loose with speed. When you have a backfield with threats, it makes it tough for the defense.”
On getting the season opening win, the Giants look to take this momentum into next week’s home contest with Crosby-Ironton.
“It boosts our confidence. There were a lot of people maybe hemming and hawing about what kind of season we might have but we have the talent and we have some big returning players. Evan, our quarterback, didn’t get a lot of snaps last year but he led the offense tonight and moved us down the field.
“Sometimes we move in big chunks and sometimes we move in small chunks but Evan played a heck of a game and kept our backfield and our line under control when we needed it. Everyone together helped make this happen.”
ME 18 12 0 16 — 46
BHS 6 18 0 12 — 36
First Quarter
M: Cooper Levander 34 run (run fails)
M: Levander 34 run (run fails)
B: Jacob Tepley 63 run (run fails)
M: Jack Ribich 3 run (pass fails)
Second Quarter
B: Braden Grams 11 run (run fails)
M: Ribich 2 run (run fails)
B: Tepley 5 run (run fails)
B: Tepley 69 run (run fails)
M: Levander 4 run (pass fails)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
M: Levander 11 run (Levander run)
B: Tepley 29 run (run fail)
M: Ribich 2 run (Levander from Evan Skelton)
B: Grams 3 run (run fails)
