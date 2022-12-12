AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team shook off a slow start Monday night, picking up their game on their way to a 55-38 win over Floodwood.
The Giants were led by sophomore Alyssa Prophet and freshman Marta Forsline, who put in 23 and 17 points, respectively on the night.
The Polar Bears got the scoring started with a pair of free throws from Kenzie Kiminski early on. Kylie Hart then put in a bucket in the paint to make it 4-0.
The giants got their night started with Prophet scoring on an inbound play and, after being fouled, hitting the ensuing free throw to cut the deficit to one. Kiminski drove to the hoop for her first bucket of the evening but Prophet answered back with a long two.
Five straight points from Floodwood’s Kalli Fjeld put the Bears up 10-5, but Mesabi East chipped away after Forsline hit a bucket in the paint before Maija Hill hit a free throw, 10-8.
Kiminski stayed busy, scoring again on the drive, but Forsline grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in for two on the next Giants possession. Fjeld responded with a long two of her own but Mesabi East’s Olivia Forsline nailed her first three of the night to force a Floodwood timeout with the Giants trailing 14-13.
While Mesabi East had the height advantage in the paint, working with their pair of six-footers in Hill and Marta Forsline, the Polar Bears were successful in their early efforts to defend the paint.
“They were doing a good job stopping us down low early,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said. “They were packing it in there and we had to hit some shots if we wanted to have a chance. Once we started making those ,that really opened up the paint for us.”
Mesabi East grabbed their first lead of the night out of the break with Olivia Forsline picking up a steal before dumping it off to Prophet for the layup, 15-14. After a couple more trades, Mesabi East started up a full-court defensive press, hoping to change the tempo of the game in their favor.
The Giants found success and managed to break open their first lead of the night, grabbing multiple stops that turned into points for Marta Forsline. The freshman poured in seven straight for her squad to put them up 25-17.
Floodwood’s Alice Irvine stopped the bleeding after nailing a free throw, but Mesabi East closed out the half with another bucket from Forsline before Prophet went baseline to baseline on the next possession for two more.
At the break, the Giants held a 29-18 lead. On his team’s slow start, Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said the Giants just needed to find some energy.
“When we started the game, we had a lack of energy. We started to press a bit just to get the energy going. When they got it, we were moving the ball around and playing basketball instead of going through the motions and thinking. After that, we looked pretty good.”
The Giants started strong in the second half with Prophet nailing back-to-back threes before Hill found a bucket down low to stretch the lead to 19, 37-18. Not wanting to fall to the wayside, Kiminski brought the Polar Bears back as close as she could, scoring nine of the next 11 points in the contest to cut the deficit back to 12.
Floodwood got no closer than 11 as the Giants slowly began to open their lead back up, quelling the threat with a strong defensive effort from Prophet, who picked up steal after steal in the second half.
Forsline and Prophet continued to be reliable pieces for the Giants as Mesabi East led 51-36 with just under three minutes to play. Hill found the last few buckets for the home team as the Giants came away with the win, 55-38.
Prophet and Marta Forsline led the Giants in the points column of the scorebook, while Kiminski finished with 21 for Floodwood.
With his primary scoring pieces coming in the form of a freshman and sophomore, Whiting praised both for their effort in the win. On Forsline, Whiting said she’s playing solid while fighting off the attention any six-foot post would see from defending teams.
“She’s working at it and not complaining. She’s getting her chances and we want her to keep working on that, grabbing rebounds and finding those second chances. She’s doing a good job.”
Of Prophet, Whiting says the floor general manages to keep things from getting too hectic for the Giants.
“She brings the leadership silently but she’s the kind of leader that calms people out on the court. She brings it up, sees the court and passes well. And then she seems to hit some nice shots when you need them.”
Happy to get the win, Whiting said he saw the Giants moving in a positive direction in more ways than one.
“I like the way we were moving tonight. We had a little more patience on offense at times. Once we had our legs under us, we hit our shots and stopped rushing things. And defensively, it’s hard not to be happy when you put up a number like that. I think we worked hard there.”
Mesabi East (3-1) will travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday.
FHS 18 20 — 38
ME 29 26 — 55
Floodwood: Alice Irvine 2, Kylie Hart 2, Kenzie Kiminski 21, Aussie Arro 5, Kalli Fjeld 8; Three pointers: Kiminski 1, Arro 1; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 5; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 9, Alyssa Prophet 23, Olivia Forsline 6, Marta Forsline 17; Three pointers: Prophet 2, O. Forsline 2, M. Forsline 1; Free throws: 2-6; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
