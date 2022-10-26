AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team continually had to find ways to reset in their playoff opener with Crosby-Ironton on Wednesday.
Taking the first set with ease, the Giants watched the second set slip out of their hands as the Rangers put up a fight of their own. Mesabi East, however, managed to grab the momentum in sets three and four and never look back, advancing by way of a 3-1 (25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23) score.
After the game, Giants head coach Sara Baribeau said there were a multitude of factors that propelled her team to the win. Most importantly, however, was their ability to regroup after some poor stretches of play.
“I told the girls after that second set that we had to reset and we had to get back to focusing on that first touch,” Baribeau said. “We need to have that control because we fall out of sync if we don’t. That whole second game we were out of sync.
“There were some glimpses of some problems in the third and fourth but the key for us there was that we could always reset ourselves and come back with a new focus.”
The Giants and the Rangers battled early in the first set with both sides getting a feel of the other side’s strengths.
Crosby-Ironton got an early kill from Hannah Pakarinen but the Giants responded with back-to-back blacks from Olivia Sahr and Bella Ruotsalainen to take the lead. Setter Allie Lamppa started feeding Sahr on the attack as she went for two kills in a row that put Mesabi East up 6-4. Junior Maija Hill added another kill for the Giants but C-I quickly pushed their way back into the match.
A number of errors from Mesabi East as well as a pair of kills from Josie Schaefer made it a two point game with the Giants leading 10-8. A hitting error from the Rangers gave the serve back to Mesabi East, allowing Gianna Lay to take over the serve for the Giants.
Lay kept her serve for nine straight points during Mesabi East’s biggest run of the night. With Lay picking up a couple aces of her own, Hannah Sahr kept the run going with a tip point at the net after Ruotsalainen added a kill of her own.
It was 19-8 before the Rangers picked up another point and by then it was too late as the Giants took the first set 25-11. Lay’s big run at the service line was exactly what Mesabi East needed.
“We were just exchanging points up until then which is not what you want. You can’t create any distance that way. So Gianna went to serve and gave us that big surge we really needed to put that set away.”
Mesabi East fell out of their groove in the second set. A point and an ace from Lamppa gave them some early steam but after trailing 5-3, the Rangers strung together seven straight to go up big.
The Giants managed to retake the lead later in the set when a Hill tip jump started a five-point run that made it 16-14. But the Rangers managed to swing it back in their favor when Sam Hachey found a few kills at the net to go with an ace from Madison Auer-Thompson and a block from Shyann Andrews.
Tied 19-19, the Rangers sprinted to the finish line and capped off the second set with a Hachey kill 25-20.
But just like Baribeau said to her team, a couple of resets was all Mesabi East needed in order to regain control.
The Giants took early control of the third set. And while Crosby-Ironton wouldn’t let them run away with ease, Mesabi East found the right gaps in order to make their offense effective.
Tied 8-8, a Lay kill followed by a Lamppa ace and a Ruotsalainen kill gave the Giants a small lead. After an error, Hannah Sahr tacked on a kill while Hill put down a block to make it 14-10, forcing a Rangers timeout.
Mesabi East always kept a buffer as the set wore on. Another Lamppa ace and a Hannah Sahr kill made it 20-15 and that’s when Ruotsalainen took over for the giants. She claimed three of the last four Mesabi East points on her own with a block and two more kills as the Giants took the third set 25-17.
The fourth set was a nailbiter all the way through. Mesabi East again took an early lead but C-I bounced back with Hachey and Pakarinen finding kills of their own. A Lay kill broke a 10-10 in the Giants favor but the two squads were knotted up again at 12, 14, 19, 20 and 21.
Crosby-Ironton took advantage of two Mesabi East errors down the stretch to make it 23-21 in their favor, but Mesabi East reset one last time to take the match.
After tying things at 23, Lay and Ruotsalainen added a final kill each to close things out, 25-23.
Hannah Sahr and Hill led the Giants in kills with eight each. Sahr added three blocks and seven digs while Hill had 21 digs. Lamppa put up 31 set assists to go with seven aces and 11 digs.
Ruotsalainen added seven kills and four blocks while Olivia Sahr had four kills and seven digs. Bethany Polla chipped in with seven digs while Lay added four kills and three aces.
On how her team came together to grab the win, Baribeau said everyone that took to the court stepped up in their own way.
“It was a lot of different things at once. It wasn’t just hitting or just digging. It was the little thing. Each position put us ahead. We had different people stepping up to shift the momentum and everyone on the court contributed to that.”
No stranger to home court advantage in the last few 7AA tournaments, Baribeau said her team embraces the home atmosphere, especially when a hometown crowd can impact the game.
“You’ve seen our fans. We have a great and exciting fanbase and I think that always gives our girls an edge in this gym. Hopefully they can travel with us on Friday. I’d love to take that whole group and put them on a bus with us.”
The win moves the No. 3 Giants into the 7AA quarterfinals where they’ll take on No. 2 International Falls tonight. Falling to the Broncos earlier this season, Baribeau says her team has their work cut out for them.
“We have to focus on defense and hitting around their block. We’ve already been studying for them so now we just have to go in and play our game against them.”
Aitkin 3,
Rock Ridge 0
AITKIN — The fifth-seeded Rock Ridge volleyball team saw their season come to an end on Wednesday falling to No. 4 Aitkin in three sets, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
Rock Ridge finishes their season with a record of 7-20.
Ely 3,
Northeast Range 0
ELY — The top-seeded and undefeated Ely volleyball team flexed their might in their playoff opener, dispatching No. 8 Northeast Range 3-0 (25-12, 25-4, 25-9).
Known for sharing the love offensively all season, Wednesday was no exception for the Timberwolves. Hannah Penkeled the team with nine kills and seven digs. Kate Coughlin added eight kills and a block.
Rachel Coughlin and Lilli Rechichi had six kills and a block each with Coughlin adding eight digs. Madeline Kallberg and Claire Thomas had four kills each while Natasha Fulkrod added two blocks. Sarah Visser paced the team setting with 26 assists and added 12 digs and three aces to her stat line.
Stats for Northeast Range were unavailable.
Ely’s win moves their record to 26-0. They’ll host No. 4 North Woods tonight in Ely in a 7A quarterfinal contest.
North Woods 3,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
COOK — The 4-5 matchup between hosting North Woods and visiting Mountain Iron-Buhl played out in the Grizzlies’ favor Wednesday night as they downed the Rangers in three sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21.
Skyler Yernatich led the way for the Grizzlies with 14 kills to go with seven digs and two aces. Hannah Kinsey added seven kills. Talise Goodsky had 30 set assists and eight digs.
Tori Olson led the team in digs with 13 while Lauren Burnett had 12 digs and five kills.
Despite the close loss to end his team’s season, Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White had high praise for his team and their growth throughout the year.
“Our girls came to play and we fought hard all three sets,” White said. “We gave them some easy points in the first two sets and that kind of proved to be the difference. But we played them 10 times better this time than we did when we first met in August. Our first game of the year was against them and it was a mess.
“This was a whole different ball game so it shows me we grew as a team and ended the year strong. We won more games than we did last year and the girls who are coming back are already excited about where we can take the program. We’re looking forward to 2023.”
North Woods returns to action tonight when they take on top-seeded Ely in Ely.
