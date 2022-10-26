AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team continually had to find ways to reset in their playoff opener with Crosby-Ironton on Wednesday.

Taking the first set with ease, the Giants watched the second set slip out of their hands as the Rangers put up a fight of their own. Mesabi East, however, managed to grab the momentum in sets three and four and never look back, advancing by way of a 3-1 (25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23) score.

